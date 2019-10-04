Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Drops Over 200 Points as RBI Cuts GDP Forecast to 6.1%, Bank Stocks Tank

In the fourth bi-monthly review of the policy, the central bank also reduced its benchmark lending rate by 0.25 per cent to revive growth that has hit six-year low of 5 per cent.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BSE
Image for representation.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 200 points in afternoon session on Friday, after the RBI sharply cut the country's economic growth projection for this fiscal to 6.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent.

In the fourth bi-monthly review of the policy, the central bank also reduced its benchmark lending rate by 0.25 per cent to revive growth that has hit six-year low of 5 per cent.

After opening nearly 300 points higher, the 30-share index pared all gains to turn negative after the policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It was trading 240.66 points, or 0.63 per cent, lower at 37,866.21 at 1300 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty stood 71.85 points, or 0.64 per cent, down at 11,242.15.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, L&T, PowerGrid, ITC, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HUL, shedding up to 3 per cent.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp and Vedanta rose up to 2 per cent.

Rate-sensitive banking stocks faced the heat, with the BSE bankex falling 1.16 per cent. BSE realty and consumer durables indices too turned red.

The Reserve Bank on Friday sharply cut its economic growth projection for this fiscal to 6.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent earlier, but expressed hope that the growth will recover in the second half of 2019-20.

The central bank's estimates come in the wake of GDP growth sliding to a six-year low of 5 per cent in the June quarter, on a massive slowdown in consumption and private sector investments.

Further, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee cut its benchmark lending rate by 0.25 per cent to revive growth that has hit six-year low of 5 per cent, and affirmed commitment to remain accommodative to address growth concerns 'as long as necessary'.

The rupee was also trading flat against its previous close at 70.89 in afternoon session.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Korea and Japan were trading on a weak note. Chinese markets are closed for the holiday week. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.42 per cent to $57.95 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,792.46 -314.41 ( -0.83%)

NIFTY 50

11,211.90 -102.10 ( -0.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.40 -0.24
SBI 251.15 -1.18
BPCL 515.45 -3.04
HDFC 1,988.70 0.72
HDFC Bank 1,193.55 -2.45
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.50 -0.12
Kotak Mahindra 1,566.90 -3.04
SBI 250.65 -1.71
BPCL 515.50 -3.08
Indiabulls Hsg 253.50 -4.50
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 425.45 1.76
M&M 572.10 1.67
Tech Mahindra 711.60 1.30
IndusInd Bank 1,272.45 1.35
Hindalco 185.00 1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 571.80 1.63
IndusInd Bank 1,272.45 1.26
Infosys 794.00 1.08
TCS 2,081.00 1.08
Hero Motocorp 2,689.00 0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 4,000.00 -3.54
Grasim 657.65 -3.24
Kotak Mahindra 1,567.40 -2.99
BPCL 515.45 -3.04
Titan Company 1,261.05 -2.66
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,566.90 -3.04
HDFC Bank 1,192.00 -2.54
ICICI Bank 416.75 -2.47
Axis Bank 655.45 -1.92
Larsen 1,430.90 -1.88
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram