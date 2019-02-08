LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Sensex Drops Over 200 Points, Led by Heavy Loss for Tata Motors as it Tanks 14 Per Cent

The 30-share index was trading 140.62 points, or 0.38 per cent, lower at 36,830.47. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 33.40 points, or 0.30 per cent to 11,036.00.

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Drops Over 200 Points, Led by Heavy Loss for Tata Motors as it Tanks 14 Per Cent
Representative image of Sensex.
Loading...
Mumbai: BSE benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points in early trade Friday led by heavy losses in Tata Motors, and weak cues from global markets on renewed concerns over US-China trade tiff.

The 30-share index was trading 140.62 points, or 0.38 per cent, lower at 36,830.47. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 33.40 points, or 0.30 per cent to 11,036.00.

On Thursday, the Sensex ended 4.14 points, or 0.01 per cent, lower at 36,971.09; while the broader Nifty settled 6.95 points, or 0.06 per cent, higher at 11,069.40.

In morning session on Friday, Tata Motors was the biggest losers on both indices, cracking over 14 per cent, after the auto major reported its biggest ever quarterly net loss of Rs 26,960.8 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, hit by one-time asset impairment in its struggling British arm Jaguar Land Rover.

This is the third consecutive quarterly loss reported by the company, which had registered a net profit of Rs 1,214.6 crore in the October-December quarter of 2017-18.

Other losers include, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, L&T, SBI, ICICI Bank, M&M, Tata Steel, Infosys, HDFC and Tata Steel, falling up to 1.58 per cent.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Coal India and RIL were the top gainers, rising up to 1.38 per cent.

According to traders, besides heavy losses in Tata Motors, investor sentiment turned weak as fears of a global economic slowdown resurfaced after US President Donald Trump said that he doesn't expect to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline in trade war negotiations between the two economic superpowers.

A top White House adviser Thursday said Washington and Beijing were still a "sizeable distance" apart in the trade talks, and no date has been set for a meeting between the countries' leaders.

The remarks helped deepen losses on Wall Street, which opened lower on Thursday following downbeat economic forecasts for major European economies.

Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.87 per cent lower on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei plunged 1.63 per cent, Korea's Kospi cracked 1.12 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.47 per cent in their early sessions on Friday.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 418.01 crore Thursday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 294.11 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 5 paise against US dollar to 71.40.
The benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.46 per cent to USD 61.17 per barrel. PTI


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,731.58 -239.51 ( -0.65%)

NIFTY 50

10,998.75 -70.65 ( -0.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 149.20 -18.40
Reliance Infra 118.55 7.14
Rel Capital 132.30 13.86
Reliance 1,284.70 -0.44
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,075.50 -0.21
Tata Motors 149.35 -18.34
Indiabulls Hsg 625.25 -4.21
Reliance Infra 118.70 7.13
Reliance 1,281.90 -0.64
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 319.80 4.56
Cipla 542.50 1.80
BPCL 344.35 1.46
Kotak Mahindra 1,296.25 0.91
Yes Bank 177.50 0.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,293.80 0.81
HCL Tech 1,067.60 0.62
Infosys 766.65 0.43
Yes Bank 177.45 0.40
IndusInd Bank 1,516.50 0.17
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 149.20 -18.40
Indiabulls Hsg 624.85 -4.22
Grasim 723.55 -3.88
Eicher Motors 21,173.95 -3.33
Vedanta 159.00 -2.72
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 149.35 -18.34
Vedanta 159.30 -2.54
M&M 690.00 -1.65
Larsen 1,280.00 -1.55
ICICI Bank 353.40 -1.49
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram