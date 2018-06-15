GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Edges Up 66 Points in Opening Trade

Sectoral indices such as healthcare, IT, teck, consumer durables, realty, metal and banking, ruled higher, rising by up to 0.96 per cent.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2018, 10:17 AM IST
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex recovered by over 66 points to 35,666.07 in opening trade today, aided by continuous buying by domestic investors amid mixed Asian cues.
The 30-share index advanced 66.25 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 35,666.07. It had lost 139.34 points in the previous session.

Sectoral indices such as healthcare, IT, teck, consumer durables, realty, metal and banking, ruled higher, rising by up to 0.96 per cent.

Similarly, the broader 50-share NSE Nifty moved up 15.75 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 10,823.80.

Unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and scattered buying by retail investors helped trading sentiment, traders said.
DIIs bought equities worth Rs 576.19 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,372.84 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

In the Sensex pack, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, RIL, TCS, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tata Motors, Coal India and Axis Bank were the major gainers, advancing by up to 2.77 per cent.
In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.51 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.05 per cent in early deals today. Shanghai Composite too was down by 1.02 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.10 per cent lower yesterday.

S&P BSE Sensex

35,622.14 +22.32 ( +0.06%)

Nifty 50

10,817.70 +9.65 ( +0.09%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,840.05 +52.50 +2.94
ICICI Bank 282.50 -2.25 -0.79
Infosys 1,281.25 +41.55 +3.35
Reliance 1,014.20 +6.25 +0.62
Dr Reddys Labs 2,349.85 +80.45 +3.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,191.35 +5.95 +0.50
Torrent Pharma 1,480.30 +32.90 +2.27
Jubilant Food 2,760.60 +39.85 +1.46
TCS 1,841.45 +49.20 +2.75
Dr Reddys Labs 2,351.10 +82.70 +3.65
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 611.60 +23.55 +4.00
Dr Reddys Labs 2,349.85 +80.45 +3.54
Infosys 1,281.25 +41.55 +3.35
TCS 1,840.05 +52.50 +2.94
UPL 700.70 +15.80 +2.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,351.10 +82.70 +3.65
Infosys 1,280.45 +41.75 +3.37
TCS 1,841.45 +49.20 +2.75
Sun Pharma 571.05 +11.40 +2.04
Reliance 1,013.85 +6.35 +0.63
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 237.40 -7.35 -3.00
IOC 167.75 -3.80 -2.22
UltraTechCement 3,691.65 -75.35 -2.00
Yes Bank 330.65 -6.55 -1.94
SBI 277.45 -5.15 -1.82
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 330.55 -6.45 -1.91
SBI 277.55 -5.15 -1.82
ONGC 165.45 -3.05 -1.81
Coal India 279.05 -4.50 -1.59
NTPC 156.05 -2.30 -1.45
See all Top Losers »

