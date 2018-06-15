English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sensex Edges Up 66 Points in Opening Trade
Sectoral indices such as healthcare, IT, teck, consumer durables, realty, metal and banking, ruled higher, rising by up to 0.96 per cent.
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex recovered by over 66 points to 35,666.07 in opening trade today, aided by continuous buying by domestic investors amid mixed Asian cues.
The 30-share index advanced 66.25 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 35,666.07. It had lost 139.34 points in the previous session.
Sectoral indices such as healthcare, IT, teck, consumer durables, realty, metal and banking, ruled higher, rising by up to 0.96 per cent.
Similarly, the broader 50-share NSE Nifty moved up 15.75 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 10,823.80.
Unabated buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and scattered buying by retail investors helped trading sentiment, traders said.
DIIs bought equities worth Rs 576.19 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,372.84 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.
In the Sensex pack, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, RIL, TCS, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tata Motors, Coal India and Axis Bank were the major gainers, advancing by up to 2.77 per cent.
In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.51 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.05 per cent in early deals today. Shanghai Composite too was down by 1.02 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.10 per cent lower yesterday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,840.05
|+52.50
|+2.94
|ICICI Bank
|282.50
|-2.25
|-0.79
|Infosys
|1,281.25
|+41.55
|+3.35
|Reliance
|1,014.20
|+6.25
|+0.62
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,349.85
|+80.45
|+3.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,191.35
|+5.95
|+0.50
|Torrent Pharma
|1,480.30
|+32.90
|+2.27
|Jubilant Food
|2,760.60
|+39.85
|+1.46
|TCS
|1,841.45
|+49.20
|+2.75
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,351.10
|+82.70
|+3.65
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|611.60
|+23.55
|+4.00
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,349.85
|+80.45
|+3.54
|Infosys
|1,281.25
|+41.55
|+3.35
|TCS
|1,840.05
|+52.50
|+2.94
|UPL
|700.70
|+15.80
|+2.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,351.10
|+82.70
|+3.65
|Infosys
|1,280.45
|+41.75
|+3.37
|TCS
|1,841.45
|+49.20
|+2.75
|Sun Pharma
|571.05
|+11.40
|+2.04
|Reliance
|1,013.85
|+6.35
|+0.63
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|237.40
|-7.35
|-3.00
|IOC
|167.75
|-3.80
|-2.22
|UltraTechCement
|3,691.65
|-75.35
|-2.00
|Yes Bank
|330.65
|-6.55
|-1.94
|SBI
|277.45
|-5.15
|-1.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|330.55
|-6.45
|-1.91
|SBI
|277.55
|-5.15
|-1.82
|ONGC
|165.45
|-3.05
|-1.81
|Coal India
|279.05
|-4.50
|-1.59
|NTPC
|156.05
|-2.30
|-1.45
