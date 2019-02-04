LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Sensex Ends 113 Points Higher; RIL Gains by 3.52 Per Cent

The NSE Nifty also edged higher by 18.60 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 10,912.25.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday recovered from the day's low to end 113 points higher, led by gains in RIL and heavy buying by foreign investors ahead of the RBI's monetary policy review.

After gyrating nearly 400 points between the day's low of 36,225.48 and an intraday high of 36,622.77, the 30-share index ended 113.31 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 36,582.74.

The NSE Nifty also edged higher by 18.60 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 10,912.25.

Among the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries (RIL) was the biggest gainer, rallying 3.52 per cent to Rs 1,291.15.

The scrip contributed 139.52 points to the bourse's gain.

Other gainers include ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, TCS, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti, HDFC and HUL, surging up to 3.03 per cent.

While PowerGrid, Yes Bank, NTPC, Sun Pharma, M&M, ITC, L&T and Bajaj Finance were the top losers, falling up to 3.13 per cent.

Despite caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review, scheduled to begin Tuesday, heavy buying in RIL lifted benchmark indices, traders said.

Weak cues from other global indices also capped the gains on domestic bourses, they added.

Broader indices, however, ended in the red, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap falling up to 1.17 per cent.

The rupee, meanwhile, was trading 43 paise lower at 71.68 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures rose 1.23 per cent to USD 63.52 per barrel.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,315.89 crore Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 5.07 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.21 per cent, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.46 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.30 per cent; while Korea's Kospi slipped 0.06 per cent.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was up down 0.03 per cent, while Paris CAC 40 fell 0.24 per cent in late morning deals. While, London's FTSE surged 0.22 per cent.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,582.74 +113.31 ( +0.31%)

NIFTY 50

10,912.25 +18.60 ( +0.17%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,290.90 3.28
Dewan Housing 115.50 3.87
Yes Bank 179.80 -3.12
Indiabulls Hsg 650.75 -4.11
Titan Company 1,025.75 3.45
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,291.15 3.52
Dewan Housing 116.10 4.17
Titan Company 1,025.70 3.47
Yes Bank 179.90 -3.10
Indiabulls Hsg 650.00 -4.02
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,025.75 3.45
Reliance 1,290.90 3.28
ONGC 146.25 3.14
Eicher Motors 20,128.30 2.36
Bajaj Auto 2,642.50 1.53
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,291.15 3.52
ONGC 146.35 3.03
Bajaj Auto 2,646.10 1.67
Kotak Mahindra 1,272.80 1.17
HDFC 1,978.00 0.87
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 650.75 -4.11
Hindalco 204.20 -3.41
HPCL 226.50 -3.21
Yes Bank 179.80 -3.12
Power Grid Corp 184.60 -2.94
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 184.40 -3.13
Yes Bank 179.90 -3.10
Sun Pharma 414.35 -2.10
NTPC 137.25 -2.07
M&M 674.30 -2.01
