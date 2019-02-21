English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Ends 142 Points Higher; Pharma, Metal Stocks Rally
Tata Motors was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 2.94 per cent. It was followed by Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, RIL, HDFC duo, L&T and SBI, rising up to 2.78 per cent.
Representational Image.
Loading...
Mumbai: Extending gains for the second session, the BSE Sensex rose 142 points on Thursday led by pharma, metal, auto and banking stocks amid buying by foreign and domestic institutional investors.
The 30-share Sensex settled 142.09 points, or 0.40 per cent higher at 35,898.35. The broader NSE Nifty gained 54.40 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 10,789.85.
Tata Motors was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 2.94 per cent. It was followed by Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, RIL, HDFC duo, L&T and SBI, rising up to 2.78 per cent.
On the other hand, Yes Bank, Coal India, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, ITC and TCS slipped up to 1.33 per cent.
Sectorally, the BSE metal index, consumer durables, healthcare, finance and bankex rose up to 1.14 per cent; while IT and teck indices ended with losses.
Broader indices outperformed the benchmark. The BSE Midcap index climbed 0.88 per cent while the small-cap gauge rose 1.07 per cent.
According to traders, state-owned banks rose after the finance ministry on Wednesday announced infusion of Rs 48,239 crore in 12 public sector banks (PSBs) in this fiscal to help them maintain regulatory capital requirements and finance growth plans.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who had been heavy sellers over the past few sessions, net bought equities worth Rs 713.47 crore Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 113.27 crore, provisional data showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.41 per cent and Japan's Nikkei ended 0.15 per cent higher; while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.34 per cent and Korea's Kospi slipped 0.04 per cent.
In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was up 0.28 per cent, Paris CAC 40 fell 0.06 per cent, and London's FTSE was down 0.63 per cent in early deals.
The benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.12 per cent to USD 67 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated marginally to 71.14 against the US dollar intra-day.
The 30-share Sensex settled 142.09 points, or 0.40 per cent higher at 35,898.35. The broader NSE Nifty gained 54.40 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 10,789.85.
Tata Motors was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 2.94 per cent. It was followed by Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, RIL, HDFC duo, L&T and SBI, rising up to 2.78 per cent.
On the other hand, Yes Bank, Coal India, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, ITC and TCS slipped up to 1.33 per cent.
Sectorally, the BSE metal index, consumer durables, healthcare, finance and bankex rose up to 1.14 per cent; while IT and teck indices ended with losses.
Broader indices outperformed the benchmark. The BSE Midcap index climbed 0.88 per cent while the small-cap gauge rose 1.07 per cent.
According to traders, state-owned banks rose after the finance ministry on Wednesday announced infusion of Rs 48,239 crore in 12 public sector banks (PSBs) in this fiscal to help them maintain regulatory capital requirements and finance growth plans.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who had been heavy sellers over the past few sessions, net bought equities worth Rs 713.47 crore Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 113.27 crore, provisional data showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.41 per cent and Japan's Nikkei ended 0.15 per cent higher; while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.34 per cent and Korea's Kospi slipped 0.04 per cent.
In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was up 0.28 per cent, Paris CAC 40 fell 0.06 per cent, and London's FTSE was down 0.63 per cent in early deals.
The benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.12 per cent to USD 67 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated marginally to 71.14 against the US dollar intra-day.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,246.90
|1.02
|Tech Mahindra
|820.65
|1.02
|TCS
|1,914.20
|-0.03
|Indiabulls Hsg
|683.95
|6.01
|ICICI Bank
|351.30
|1.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,246.45
|0.98
|Rel Capital
|161.20
|11.13
|Tech Mahindra
|820.40
|1.07
|Indiabulls Hsg
|683.10
|5.72
|Apollo Hospital
|1,157.00
|2.23
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|683.95
|6.01
|Tata Motors
|169.70
|2.97
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,169.10
|2.84
|Vedanta
|164.60
|2.71
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,586.30
|2.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|169.70
|2.94
|Vedanta
|164.60
|2.78
|ONGC
|147.00
|2.05
|Bajaj Finance
|2,653.05
|2.01
|Sun Pharma
|429.75
|1.79
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|312.55
|-1.78
|BPCL
|335.30
|-1.70
|Yes Bank
|215.15
|-1.24
|Infosys
|733.45
|-0.98
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,801.55
|-0.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|215.00
|-1.33
|Infosys
|733.35
|-0.91
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,796.80
|-0.76
|Coal India
|213.70
|-0.74
|IndusInd Bank
|1,471.55
|-0.62
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor Bond in New York, Neetu Calls Him a 'True Superstar'
- Samsung Galaxy S10e Vs OnePlus 6T: Is This The New Affordable Android Flagship Smartphone Battle?
- YouTube Has Heard The Advertisers Message, And is Now Cracking Down on Pedophiles
- Google Built a Microphone in The Nest Secure, And Then Forgot to Mention That to Anyone Buying it
- Australian With 'Kundigraber' Surname Gets a Friendly Advice from Kerala Man
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results