Sensex Ends 147 Points Higher; Tata Motors Soars 9%
Tata Motors was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 8.87 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta and M&M, which gained up to 3.86 per cent.
Representational Image.
Mumbai: Rising for a third straight session, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained another 147 points on Tuesday, led by auto, metal and financial stocks amid positive domestic and global cues.
The 30-share Sensex ended 147.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, higher at 37,641.27. It hit an intra-day high of 37,731.51 and low of 37,449.69. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 47.50 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 11,105.35. During the day, it climbed a peak of 11,141.75 and touched a low of 11,049.50.
Tata Motors was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 8.87 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta and M&M, which gained up to 3.86 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TechM, TCS, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, HUL and Axis Bank fell up to 3.58 per cent.
Investors took note of the Reserve Bank's decision to transfer record Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government, which is expected to help improve the liquidity situation in a big way. Besides, domestic equities have been riding a wave of optimism after the government came out with a stimulus plan to revive the economy.
Domestic equities also followed global stocks, that rallied after US President Donald Trump Donald Trump said China-US trade talks would resume soon, traders said.
Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Kospi and Nikkei ended on a positive note. Equities in Europe were trading in the green in their respective early sessions. The Indian rupee appreciated 32 paise to 71.70 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.93 per cent to USD 58.66 per barrel.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Life
|555.20
|5.47
|HDFC
|2,174.30
|1.21
|Reliance
|1,274.85
|0.64
|Hero Motocorp
|2,614.45
|0.91
|SBI
|285.70
|1.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|347.80
|-3.58
|HDFC
|2,176.40
|1.31
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,502.25
|-0.73
|SBI
|285.70
|1.94
|Yes Bank
|64.30
|2.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|120.35
|8.86
|Britannia
|2,685.90
|6.00
|Tata Steel
|350.90
|3.80
|GAIL
|130.20
|3.01
|Eicher Motors
|15,995.40
|2.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|120.30
|8.87
|Tata Steel
|350.95
|3.86
|NTPC
|123.40
|2.75
|IndusInd Bank
|1,385.35
|2.72
|Vedanta
|137.80
|2.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|348.30
|-3.42
|Indiabulls Hsg
|471.50
|-3.33
|Infosys
|784.65
|-2.23
|Tech Mahindra
|676.35
|-2.14
|Grasim
|723.95
|-1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|347.80
|-3.58
|Infosys
|785.00
|-2.23
|TCS
|2,237.00
|-1.67
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,502.25
|-0.73
|Sun Pharma
|416.65
|-0.63
