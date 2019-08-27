Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Ends 147 Points Higher; Tata Motors Soars 9%

Tata Motors was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 8.87 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta and M&M, which gained up to 3.86 per cent.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Ends 147 Points Higher; Tata Motors Soars 9%
Representational Image.
Loading...

Mumbai: Rising for a third straight session, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained another 147 points on Tuesday, led by auto, metal and financial stocks amid positive domestic and global cues.

The 30-share Sensex ended 147.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, higher at 37,641.27. It hit an intra-day high of 37,731.51 and low of 37,449.69. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 47.50 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 11,105.35. During the day, it climbed a peak of 11,141.75 and touched a low of 11,049.50.

Tata Motors was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 8.87 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta and M&M, which gained up to 3.86 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TechM, TCS, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, HUL and Axis Bank fell up to 3.58 per cent.

Investors took note of the Reserve Bank's decision to transfer record Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government, which is expected to help improve the liquidity situation in a big way. Besides, domestic equities have been riding a wave of optimism after the government came out with a stimulus plan to revive the economy.

Domestic equities also followed global stocks, that rallied after US President Donald Trump Donald Trump said China-US trade talks would resume soon, traders said.

Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Kospi and Nikkei ended on a positive note. Equities in Europe were trading in the green in their respective early sessions. The Indian rupee appreciated 32 paise to 71.70 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.93 per cent to USD 58.66 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,641.27 +147.15 ( +0.39%)

NIFTY 50

11,105.35 +47.50 ( +0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 555.20 5.47
HDFC 2,174.30 1.21
Reliance 1,274.85 0.64
Hero Motocorp 2,614.45 0.91
SBI 285.70 1.96
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 347.80 -3.58
HDFC 2,176.40 1.31
Kotak Mahindra 1,502.25 -0.73
SBI 285.70 1.94
Yes Bank 64.30 2.06
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 120.35 8.86
Britannia 2,685.90 6.00
Tata Steel 350.90 3.80
GAIL 130.20 3.01
Eicher Motors 15,995.40 2.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 120.30 8.87
Tata Steel 350.95 3.86
NTPC 123.40 2.75
IndusInd Bank 1,385.35 2.72
Vedanta 137.80 2.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 348.30 -3.42
Indiabulls Hsg 471.50 -3.33
Infosys 784.65 -2.23
Tech Mahindra 676.35 -2.14
Grasim 723.95 -1.81
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 347.80 -3.58
Infosys 785.00 -2.23
TCS 2,237.00 -1.67
Kotak Mahindra 1,502.25 -0.73
Sun Pharma 416.65 -0.63
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram