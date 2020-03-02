Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Ends 153 Points Lower amid Fresh Coronavirus Cases in India

Marking its seventh consecutive session of fall, the broader NSE Nifty fell 69 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 11,132.75.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sensex Ends 153 Points Lower amid Fresh Coronavirus Cases in India
File photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Reuters)

Mumbai: Tanking 939 points from the day's high level, equity benchmark index Sensex closed 153.27 points lower at 38,144.02 on Monday as detection of fresh coronavirus cases in India spooked domestic investors.

Marking its seventh consecutive session of fall, the broader NSE Nifty fell 69 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 11,132.75.

Stock markets had rallied in morning session due to value buying by investors following sharp losses in the previous sessions.

Sensex rallied 786 points to touch the day's high of 39,083.17. Nifty scaled 11,433 in day trade.

However, the Union Health Ministry reporting two more positive cases of new coronavirus spooked domestic investors with Sensex crashing almost 1,300 points from the day's high to touch 37,785.99. Nifty also plunged to a low of 11,036.25.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included SBI, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and IndusInd bank.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Nestle India, ICICI Bank and Infosys were among the gainers.

According to traders, news that two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in India turned investors jittery, reversing all of the day's gains.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains as investors began value-buying in recently-hammered equities.

Stock exchanges in Europe too turned positive in their morning sessions.

Brent crude oil futures fell 2.25 per cent to USD 50.79 per barrel.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 12 paise to 72.36 per US dollar (intra-day).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 284.35 1.66
SBI 287.45 -5.10
Axis Bank 682.60 -2.03
IRCTC 1,713.20 -1.80
Tata Motors 125.20 -2.95
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 546.70 2.36
Nestle 16,130.70 2.28
ICICI Bank 505.60 1.93
Infosys 744.35 1.78
Power Grid Corp 183.35 1.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 287.45 -5.10
Tata Steel 364.20 -4.55
Hero Motocorp 1,974.00 -3.62
Bajaj Auto 2,797.70 -3.21
ONGC 89.10 -3.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram