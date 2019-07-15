Sensex Ends 160 Points Higher, Infosys Soars 7%
The broader NSE Nifty ended 35.85 points, or 0.31 per cent, up at 11,588.35. During the day, the index hit a high of 11,618.40 and a low of 11,532.30.
File photo of BSE.
Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex ended 160 points higher Monday driven by heavy gains in index heavyweight Infosys and positive macroeconomic cues.
After swinging 327 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 160.48 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 38,896.71. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,023.97 and a low of 38,696.60.
The broader NSE Nifty ended 35.85 points, or 0.31 per cent, up at 11,588.35. During the day, the index hit a high of 11,618.40 and a low of 11,532.30.
Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, closing 7.20 per cent higher as investors cheered its financial results.
The IT major posted better-than-expected 5.3 per cent rise in its June quarter net profit, and raised revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal. Rival TCS too jumped 1.77 per cent.
Other gainers included Sun Pharma, TechM, Maruti, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance and HDFC twins, ending up to 3.61 per cent higher.
On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, L&T, ITC, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, SBI and Hero MotoCorp lost up to 2.28 per cent.
Besides the rally in Infosys, wholesale price-based inflation declined for the second consecutive month to its 23-month low of 2.02 per cent in June, traders said.
Inflation in food articles basket eased marginally to 6.98 per cent in June, from 6.99 per cent in May. Vegetable inflation too softened to 24.76 per cent in June, down from 33.15 per cent in the previous month.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Nikkei ended in the green, while Kospi settled in the red.
Equities in Europe were trading lower in their respective early sessions.
On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 17 paise to 68.52 against the US dollar (intra-day).
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.42 per cent higher at USD 67 per barrel.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|779.35
|7.24
|Yes Bank
|93.20
|-1.06
|IndusInd Bank
|1,475.10
|-2.28
|Sun Pharma
|422.95
|3.74
|Indiabulls Hsg
|638.95
|-4.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|779.45
|7.20
|Yes Bank
|93.20
|-1.01
|Larsen
|1,440.25
|-1.84
|Indiabulls Hsg
|638.30
|-4.16
|Sun Pharma
|422.40
|3.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|779.35
|7.24
|Sun Pharma
|422.95
|3.74
|UPL
|647.40
|2.75
|Tech Mahindra
|677.90
|1.82
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,079.70
|1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|779.45
|7.20
|Sun Pharma
|422.40
|3.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,079.75
|1.81
|TCS
|2,145.20
|1.77
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,507.75
|1.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|638.95
|-4.05
|IndusInd Bank
|1,475.10
|-2.28
|Larsen
|1,440.60
|-1.79
|Bharti Airtel
|350.60
|-1.54
|Adani Ports
|409.10
|-1.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,474.40
|-2.38
|Larsen
|1,440.25
|-1.84
|ITC
|270.90
|-1.47
|Bharti Airtel
|351.15
|-1.35
|ICICI Bank
|422.40
|-1.09
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Cup Final | Brutal for Kiwis to be Called Vanquished Without Being Beaten…Twice
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Thinks it's Silly to Criticise Game of Thrones Creators Over Show's Ending
- I'm Probably Most Hated Father in New Zealand - Stokes' Dad Reacts After Win
- Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Share Romantic Photos From Honeymoon in Maldives
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: TCL's 2019 Edition of 4K TVs Starting Rs 25,999 With Amazon Alexa Built-in