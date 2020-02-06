Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Ends 163 Points Higher After RBI Policy, Financial Stocks Rally

In the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review of 2019-20, the central bank also kept the GDP growth rate estimate unchanged for the current fiscal at 5 per cent and projected a pick up in growth to 6 per cent in the next financial year.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BSE
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Mumbai: Rising for the fourth straight session, market benchmark Sensex ended 163 points higher on Thursday after the RBI left the policy rates unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance to boost growth.

In the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review of 2019-20, the central bank also kept the GDP growth rate estimate unchanged for the current fiscal at 5 per cent and projected a pick up in growth to 6 per cent in the next financial year.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 163.37 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 41,306.03. It hit an intra-day high of 41,405.43.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 48.80 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 12,137.95.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by SBI, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, Titan, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Bank and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Rate-sensitive financial and banking stocks rallied, with BSE bankex and finance rising up to 1.21 per cent. However, realty settled in the red.

According to experts, RBI's accommodative stance bodes well for investors despite no change in policy rates.

The central bank's six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to hold the benchmark rate at 5.15 per cent, but also said that there was "policy space available for further action".

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while the pause decision may be on expected lines, the central bank has several instruments up its sleeves, hinting at use of unconventional tools such as the ones used by the US Fed after the global financial crisis in 2008 to boost growth as rate cuts were not effective enough.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled up to 2.88 per cent higher.

Stock exchanges in Europe too opened on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil futures advanced 0.25 per cent to USD 55.42 per barrel.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated marginally to 71.23 per US dollar (intra-day).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,861.00 -0.60
Indiabulls Hsg 319.00 15.27
TCS 2,128.70 -0.77
ICICI Bank 541.65 0.51
SBI 322.00 3.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,334.55 4.85
SBI 322.00 3.55
Bajaj Finance 4,666.00 3.06
Bharti Airtel 546.75 2.48
HDFC 2,435.50 1.84
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 178.85 -2.67
Infosys 770.95 -1.73
Titan Company 1,258.70 -1.66
ITC 213.50 -1.41
Kotak Mahindra 1,675.15 -0.93
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram