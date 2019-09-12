Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Ends 167 Points Lower; Yes Bank Cracks 5 Percent

After swinging 386 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 166.54 points, or 0.45 per cent, lower at 37,104.28. It hit an intra-day high of 37,435.15 and a low of 37,048.67.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bombay Stock Exchange
Representational Image.
Loading...

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex ended 167 points lower after a highly volatile session on Thursday, dragged by losses in RIL, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and TCS ahead of key macroeconomic data releases.

After swinging 386 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 166.54 points, or 0.45 per cent, lower at 37,104.28. It hit an intra-day high of 37,435.15 and a low of 37,048.67. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 52.90 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 10,982.80.

Top laggards in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, RIL, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, ITC, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance and TCS, falling up to 5.10 per cent.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, HDFC twins, SBI, Tech Mahindra and ONGC lost up to 2.13 per cent. Despite opening on a positive note, benchmark indices gave up all gains amid stock-specific sellfoff, traders said.

Domestic investors turned cautious ahead of factory output and inflation data, they added.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei settled in the green amid hopes of a resolution in the US-China trade conflict and expectations that the European Central Bank would kick off monetary easing. Hang Seng, on the other hand, ended on a tad lower.

Exchanges in Europe were trading higher in their respective early sessions. The Indian rupee appreciated by 34 paise (intra-day) to trade at 71.32 per US dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1 per cent lower at USD 60.18 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,104.28 -166.54 ( -0.45%)

NIFTY 50

10,982.80 -52.90 ( -0.48%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.95 -5.10
Maruti Suzuki 6,392.05 -3.11
HDFC Bank 2,270.85 0.87
Indiabulls Hsg 449.40 4.16
Tata Motors 127.95 -4.76
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Future Retail 406.10 0.41
Yes Bank 67.95 -5.10
Tata Power 64.00 4.58
HCL Tech 1,054.75 -0.24
Indiabulls Hsg 449.40 4.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 4,002.05 2.53
ICICI Bank 402.70 2.05
Hindalco 197.10 1.89
Sun Pharma 427.80 1.33
IndusInd Bank 1,390.25 1.32
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 427.70 1.34
IndusInd Bank 1,389.05 1.26
HDFC Bank 2,270.30 0.95
Coal India 197.70 0.64
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 67.95 -5.10
Tata Motors 127.95 -4.76
Maruti Suzuki 6,392.05 -3.11
Axis Bank 662.90 -2.76
JSW Steel 222.05 -2.48
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 127.95 -4.76
Yes Bank 67.95 -5.10
Maruti Suzuki 6,391.80 -3.13
Axis Bank 663.00 -2.74
Bharti Airtel 347.45 -2.20
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram