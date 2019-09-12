Sensex Ends 167 Points Lower; Yes Bank Cracks 5 Percent
After swinging 386 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 166.54 points, or 0.45 per cent, lower at 37,104.28. It hit an intra-day high of 37,435.15 and a low of 37,048.67.
Representational Image.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex ended 167 points lower after a highly volatile session on Thursday, dragged by losses in RIL, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and TCS ahead of key macroeconomic data releases.
After swinging 386 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 166.54 points, or 0.45 per cent, lower at 37,104.28. It hit an intra-day high of 37,435.15 and a low of 37,048.67. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 52.90 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 10,982.80.
Top laggards in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, RIL, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, ITC, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance and TCS, falling up to 5.10 per cent.
On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, HDFC twins, SBI, Tech Mahindra and ONGC lost up to 2.13 per cent. Despite opening on a positive note, benchmark indices gave up all gains amid stock-specific sellfoff, traders said.
Domestic investors turned cautious ahead of factory output and inflation data, they added.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei settled in the green amid hopes of a resolution in the US-China trade conflict and expectations that the European Central Bank would kick off monetary easing. Hang Seng, on the other hand, ended on a tad lower.
Exchanges in Europe were trading higher in their respective early sessions. The Indian rupee appreciated by 34 paise (intra-day) to trade at 71.32 per US dollar.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1 per cent lower at USD 60.18 per barrel.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.95
|-5.10
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,392.05
|-3.11
|HDFC Bank
|2,270.85
|0.87
|Indiabulls Hsg
|449.40
|4.16
|Tata Motors
|127.95
|-4.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Future Retail
|406.10
|0.41
|Yes Bank
|67.95
|-5.10
|Tata Power
|64.00
|4.58
|HCL Tech
|1,054.75
|-0.24
|Indiabulls Hsg
|449.40
|4.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|4,002.05
|2.53
|ICICI Bank
|402.70
|2.05
|Hindalco
|197.10
|1.89
|Sun Pharma
|427.80
|1.33
|IndusInd Bank
|1,390.25
|1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|427.70
|1.34
|IndusInd Bank
|1,389.05
|1.26
|HDFC Bank
|2,270.30
|0.95
|Coal India
|197.70
|0.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.95
|-5.10
|Tata Motors
|127.95
|-4.76
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,392.05
|-3.11
|Axis Bank
|662.90
|-2.76
|JSW Steel
|222.05
|-2.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|127.95
|-4.76
|Yes Bank
|67.95
|-5.10
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,391.80
|-3.13
|Axis Bank
|663.00
|-2.74
|Bharti Airtel
|347.45
|-2.20
