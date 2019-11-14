Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Ends 170 Points Higher as Bank and IT Stocks Save The Day

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank, rising up to 2.67 per cent. While, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, Tata Motors, ONGC and HUL fell up to 2.79 per cent.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sensex Ends 170 Points Higher as Bank and IT Stocks Save The Day
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex rebounded over 170 points after a volatile session, helped by fag-end buying in mainly banking and IT stocks.

After swinging 322 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex ended 170.42 points, or 0.42 per cent, higher at 40,286.48. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 31.65 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 11,872.10.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank, rising up to 2.67 per cent. While, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, Tata Motors, ONGC and HUL fell up to 2.79 per cent.

After trading on a choppy note through the day, value-buying in select index-heavyweights lifted key benchmarks, traders said.

A broad-based weakness prevailed in the market as weak macro numbers and negative global cues kept investors on edge.

Wholesale prices based inflation eased further to 0.16 per cent in October, as against 0.33 per cent in September due to subdued prices of non-food articles and fall in prices of manufactured items, government data showed on Thursday.

On the other hand, retail price based consumer inflation spiked to 16-month high of 4.62 per cent in October on costlier food items, reducing the headroom for a rate cut by the RBI in its monetary policy due next month.

Further, Moody's Investors Service on Thursday slashed India's economic growth forecast to 5.6 per cent for 2019, saying government measures do not address the widespread weakness in consumption demand.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul on a mixed note, while those in Europe were also trading in the red in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee recovered 14 paise to 71.94 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.64 per cent to USD 62.77 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,872.10 +31.65 ( +0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.65 2.66
Yes Bank 68.75 0.81
SBI 306.00 -0.26
Reliance 1,462.75 -0.65
Indiabulls Hsg 211.35 -3.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Narayana Hruda 304.85 1.08
Cipla 451.50 0.73
Yes Bank 68.75 0.73
Indiabulls Hsg 211.20 -3.25
Cholamandalam 309.15 3.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.65 2.66
IOC 136.85 2.24
Infosys 705.30 2.02
Bajaj Finance 4,210.55 1.59
HDFC Bank 1,273.90 1.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.75 2.67
Infosys 705.35 2.04
Bajaj Finance 4,211.95 1.65
Maruti Suzuki 7,247.10 1.28
HDFC Bank 1,273.70 1.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 208.65 -4.38
Vedanta 144.00 -2.96
Zee Entertain 282.00 -2.94
IndusInd Bank 1,375.10 -2.76
UltraTechCement 4,003.40 -2.73
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 143.95 -2.90
IndusInd Bank 1,374.40 -2.79
Coal India 202.25 -2.39
Tata Motors 167.00 -2.11
Bharti Airtel 362.65 -1.59
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram