Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Ends 205 Points Lower as Nifty Slips Below 12,200

After trading on a volatile note, the 30-share BSE index settled 205.10 points, or 0.49 per cent, lower at 41,323.81.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sensex Ends 205 Points Lower as Nifty Slips Below 12,200
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex dropped 205 points on Tuesday, led by losses in auto, banking, metal and FMCG stocks amid a sharp fall in other Asian markets on concerns over a deadly virus in China.

After trading on a volatile note, the 30-share BSE index settled 205.10 points, or 0.49 per cent, lower at 41,323.81.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty fell 54.70 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 12,169.85.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 3.01 per cent, followed by M&M, Maruti, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, ITC and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, Ultratech Cement, HDFC, Kotak Bank, ONGC and TCS ended with gains.

According to traders, domestic investors turned wary amid subdued quarterly results by key index constituents and negative cues from global markets.

Further, market sentiment was hit after the IMF on Monday lowered India's economic growth estimate for the current fiscal to 4.8 per cent and listed the country's much lower-than-expected GDP numbers as the single biggest drag on its global growth forecast for two years.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with sharp losses. European markets were also trading on a negative note in their early sessions.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.21 per cent to USD 64.41 per barrel. The rupee depreciated 5 paise to 71.16 per US dollar (intra-day).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 313.65 -0.10
Bharti Airtel 511.35 0.41
HUL 2,056.95 -0.28
Vodafone Idea 5.92 21.81
Reliance 1,533.95 0.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 4,489.45 0.50
Kotak Mahindra 1,625.50 0.46
Bharti Airtel 511.35 0.41
HDFC 2,464.50 0.37
IndusInd Bank 1,336.80 0.36
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 475.90 -3.01
M&M 553.35 -2.42
Maruti Suzuki 7,290.05 -2.10
Asian Paints 1,810.25 -2.07
Power Grid Corp 200.80 -1.95
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram