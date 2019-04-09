Sensex Ends 239 Points Higher; Yes Bank Rallies 4 Percent

The BSE benchmark Sensex ended nearly 239 points higher on Tuesday on sustained buying in banking and auto stocks towards the fag-end of the session ahead of the earnings season.After swinging over 350 points, the 30-share Sensex index settled 238.69 points, or 0.62 per cent, higher at 38,939.22. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty rose 67.45 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 11,671.95.After a highly volatile session, the market surged towards the fag-end of the trade with BSE bankex, auto, realty and metal indices gaining up to 1.40 per cent.Yes Bank was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing 4.08 per cent, followed by Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Maruti, ITC, IndusInd Bank, TCS, HUL and SBI, rising up to 2.67 per cent.On the other hand, Asian Paints, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and ONGC were the losers, shedding up to 3.54 per cent.Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased Rs 329.60 crore Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 623.81 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.In Asia, Korea's Kospi rose 0.13 per cent, Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.19 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.27 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.16 per cent.In Europe, Frankfurt's DAX was up 0.18 per cent, Paris CAC 40 rose 0.35 per cent, and London's FTSE gained 0.30 per cent in early deals.The benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.13 per cent higher at USD 71.19 per barrel.Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 25 paise to 69.41 against the US dollar intra-day.