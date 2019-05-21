English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Ends 382 Points Lower After Record High
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 382.87 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 38,969.80 and the broader Nifty fell by 119.15 points or 1.01 per cent. The Bank Nifty and the Nifty index also hit a 52-week high.
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Sensex on Tuesday ended 382 points in the red, after touching a record high of 39,572 minutes into the trade.
The session started on a firm note with Sensex hitting a life-time high of 39,572, but it failed to hold on to the early gains and ended over 380 points lower.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 382.87 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 38,969.80 and the broader Nifty fell by 119.15 points or 1.01 per cent. The Bank Nifty and the Nifty index also hit a 52-week high.
"The market gave up the gains after testing a new high as the positive sentiment on exit polls was gradually priced-in. The pre-election rally may continue, and quality mid & small caps may out-perform if the election verdict comes in tandem with the exit polls," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
The downside risk in the market is likely to be protected in the near-term by the extension in economic reforms and the pick-up in earnings. Already the global peers are trading positive with signs of ease in trade tensions," Nair added.
Shares of Tata Motors fell 7.05 per cent on the BSE after it reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2019. Its consolidated net profit fell by 49 per cent to Rs 1,108 crore.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares rose 4.45 per cent on Monday's correction of created value-buying opportunities for the investors.
Shares of Jet Airways rallied 14.73 per cent on reports of Hinduja Group's likely bid for the grounded airline this week after it received approval from the airline's key stakeholders, including founder Naresh Goyal and Etihad Airways, said Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities.
The session started on a firm note with Sensex hitting a life-time high of 39,572, but it failed to hold on to the early gains and ended over 380 points lower.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 382.87 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 38,969.80 and the broader Nifty fell by 119.15 points or 1.01 per cent. The Bank Nifty and the Nifty index also hit a 52-week high.
"The market gave up the gains after testing a new high as the positive sentiment on exit polls was gradually priced-in. The pre-election rally may continue, and quality mid & small caps may out-perform if the election verdict comes in tandem with the exit polls," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
The downside risk in the market is likely to be protected in the near-term by the extension in economic reforms and the pick-up in earnings. Already the global peers are trading positive with signs of ease in trade tensions," Nair added.
Shares of Tata Motors fell 7.05 per cent on the BSE after it reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2019. Its consolidated net profit fell by 49 per cent to Rs 1,108 crore.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares rose 4.45 per cent on Monday's correction of created value-buying opportunities for the investors.
Shares of Jet Airways rallied 14.73 per cent on reports of Hinduja Group's likely bid for the grounded airline this week after it received approval from the airline's key stakeholders, including founder Naresh Goyal and Etihad Airways, said Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,339.80
|1.05
|Indiabulls Hsg
|807.75
|-0.83
|HDFC
|2,114.50
|-0.38
|SBI
|337.55
|-2.07
|Tata Motors
|176.80
|-7.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,339.75
|1.08
|SBI
|337.55
|-2.05
|HDFC Bank
|2,403.80
|-1.20
|Indiabulls Hsg
|808.25
|-0.35
|Tata Motors
|176.60
|-7.05
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,667.00
|3.00
|Bharti Infratel
|276.10
|2.43
|Britannia
|2,848.70
|1.70
|Reliance
|1,339.80
|1.05
|Titan Company
|1,244.40
|1.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,339.75
|1.08
|Bajaj Finance
|3,432.65
|0.76
|HUL
|1,783.50
|0.62
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|176.80
|-7.02
|BPCL
|374.45
|-4.43
|Zee Entertain
|347.70
|-4.08
|IndusInd Bank
|1,447.75
|-3.14
|Adani Ports
|387.60
|-3.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|176.60
|-7.05
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,857.80
|-3.25
|IndusInd Bank
|1,447.55
|-3.02
|Bharti Airtel
|330.80
|-2.66
|M&M
|637.20
|-2.61
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: VVPATs And Their Use
- Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Angrily Reacts to Backlash Over Game of Thrones Ending
- Elections 2019, 7th Phase: Shatrughan Sinha Reacts To PM Modi's Claim Of BJP Victory On 300 Seats
- 'Anti-Trafficking Activists Should be Like Daenerys Targaryen From Game of Thrones'
- The Rush Rivalry: The Immortalised Story of Niki Lauda and James Hunt
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results