Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Ends 382 Points Lower After Record High

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 382.87 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 38,969.80 and the broader Nifty fell by 119.15 points or 1.01 per cent. The Bank Nifty and the Nifty index also hit a 52-week high.

IANS

Updated:May 21, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Ends 382 Points Lower After Record High
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Sensex on Tuesday ended 382 points in the red, after touching a record high of 39,572 minutes into the trade.

The session started on a firm note with Sensex hitting a life-time high of 39,572, but it failed to hold on to the early gains and ended over 380 points lower.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 382.87 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 38,969.80 and the broader Nifty fell by 119.15 points or 1.01 per cent. The Bank Nifty and the Nifty index also hit a 52-week high.

"The market gave up the gains after testing a new high as the positive sentiment on exit polls was gradually priced-in. The pre-election rally may continue, and quality mid & small caps may out-perform if the election verdict comes in tandem with the exit polls," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

The downside risk in the market is likely to be protected in the near-term by the extension in economic reforms and the pick-up in earnings. Already the global peers are trading positive with signs of ease in trade tensions," Nair added.

Shares of Tata Motors fell 7.05 per cent on the BSE after it reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2019. Its consolidated net profit fell by 49 per cent to Rs 1,108 crore.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares rose 4.45 per cent on Monday's correction of created value-buying opportunities for the investors.

Shares of Jet Airways rallied 14.73 per cent on reports of Hinduja Group's likely bid for the grounded airline this week after it received approval from the airline's key stakeholders, including founder Naresh Goyal and Etihad Airways, said Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,969.80 -382.87 ( -0.97%)

NIFTY 50

11,709.10 -119.15 ( -1.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,339.80 1.05
Indiabulls Hsg 807.75 -0.83
HDFC 2,114.50 -0.38
SBI 337.55 -2.07
Tata Motors 176.80 -7.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,339.75 1.08
SBI 337.55 -2.05
HDFC Bank 2,403.80 -1.20
Indiabulls Hsg 808.25 -0.35
Tata Motors 176.60 -7.05
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,667.00 3.00
Bharti Infratel 276.10 2.43
Britannia 2,848.70 1.70
Reliance 1,339.80 1.05
Titan Company 1,244.40 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,339.75 1.08
Bajaj Finance 3,432.65 0.76
HUL 1,783.50 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 176.80 -7.02
BPCL 374.45 -4.43
Zee Entertain 347.70 -4.08
IndusInd Bank 1,447.75 -3.14
Adani Ports 387.60 -3.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 176.60 -7.05
Maruti Suzuki 6,857.80 -3.25
IndusInd Bank 1,447.55 -3.02
Bharti Airtel 330.80 -2.66
M&M 637.20 -2.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram