1-min read

Sensex Ends 72 Point Lower Amid Rising Concerns Over Economic Slowdown, Yes Bank Drops 4 Percent

The 30-share index, which opened on a firm note, turned negative in afternoon session before ending 72.50 points, or 0.18 per cent, down at 40,284.19.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
Bombay Stock Exchange
Representational Image.

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex ended 72 points lower on Monday, tracking losses in HDFC Bank, RIL and TCS amid rising concerns over the economic slowdown.

The 30-share index, which opened on a firm note, turned negative in afternoon session before ending 72.50 points, or 0.18 per cent, down at 40,284.19.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 10.95 points, or 0.09 per cent, to end at 11,884.50.

Yes Bank was among the top losers in the Sensex pack, falling up to 4.08 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, ONGC and TCS which declined up to 2.05 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Vedanta and Tata Motors rose up to 4.60 per cent.

Despite positive cues from global markets, sentiment in the domestic market was subdued on account of multiple reports suggesting that the pace of India's economic growth may falter further, traders said.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai settled on a positive note amid optimism about US-China trade talks while those in Seoul ended in the red.

European equities were trading on a mixed note in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated marginally to 71.79 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.09 per cent to USD 63.36 per barrel.

NIFTY 50

11,884.50 -10.95 ( -0.09%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 409.20 4.11
Glenmark 365.55 21.45
SBI 325.10 0.99
Yes Bank 65.85 -4.15
ICICI Bank 498.35 -0.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,099.60 -0.66
Yes Bank 65.90 -4.08
TCS 2,151.75 -1.06
Bharti Airtel 409.15 4.06
SBI 325.20 0.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 409.20 4.11
Tata Steel 410.05 3.94
UPL 549.00 3.53
Hindalco 193.60 3.12
BPCL 521.75 3.00
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 409.15 4.06
Tata Steel 410.20 4.01
Sun Pharma 424.35 2.28
Power Grid Corp 190.65 1.79
IndusInd Bank 1,374.80 1.13
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 65.85 -4.15
Bajaj Auto 3,156.90 -1.82
Britannia 3,140.90 -1.71
M&M 573.70 -1.60
Hero Motocorp 2,502.90 -1.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 65.90 -4.08
Bajaj Auto 3,157.40 -1.69
M&M 573.15 -1.61
Hero Motocorp 2,505.00 -1.49
Asian Paints 1,738.80 -1.30
See all Top Losers »

