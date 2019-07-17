Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Ends 85 Points Higher; Yes Bank Cracks 5%

The broader NSE Nifty ended 24.90 points or 0.21 per cent up at 11,687.50. During the day, the index hit a high of 11,706.65 and a low of 11,651.15.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
File photo of BSE.
Mumbai: Extending gains for the third consecutive session, market benchmark BSE Sensex rose 85 points Wednesday, driven by gains in banking and IT stocks.

After a volatile session, the 30-share index settled 84.60 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 39,215.64. It swung 203 points intra-day, hitting a high of 39,284.73 and a low of 39,081.14.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 24.90 points or 0.21 per cent up at 11,687.50. During the day, the index hit a high of 11,706.65 and a low of 11,651.15.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included SBI, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys and TCS, rising up to 2.31 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank was the biggest loser, cracking 5.25 per cent ahead of its Q1 results.

ONGC, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were among the other losers, shedding up to 1.64 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Kospi and Nikkei ended in the red. Equities in Europe were trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 10 paise to 68.81 against the US dollar (intra-day).

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures was trading 0.71 per cent higher at USD 64.81 per barrel.

S&P BSE SENSEX

39,215.64 +84.60 ( +0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,687.50 +24.90 ( +0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 98.40 -5.25
Kotak Mahindra 1,534.60 2.21
Interglobe Avi 1,465.25 1.38
IndusInd Bank 1,501.25 1.90
Indiabulls Hsg 668.20 3.38
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 98.45 -5.25
HDFC 2,285.00 0.34
SpiceJet 141.95 7.74
Tata Elxsi 742.40 -8.90
Indiabulls Hsg 667.80 3.36
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 668.20 3.38
UPL 659.75 2.78
SBI 372.40 2.21
Kotak Mahindra 1,534.60 2.21
Tech Mahindra 690.80 2.20
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 372.15 2.17
HCL Tech 1,041.00 2.06
Kotak Mahindra 1,532.90 2.02
IndusInd Bank 1,500.70 1.85
Asian Paints 1,394.80 1.67
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 98.40 -5.25
Eicher Motors 18,433.70 -3.19
GAIL 143.40 -2.68
ONGC 149.90 -1.54
NTPC 129.10 -1.41
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 98.45 -5.25
ONGC 149.85 -1.64
Bharti Airtel 347.00 -1.10
Maruti Suzuki 6,074.20 -1.38
Bajaj Auto 2,695.00 -1.36
