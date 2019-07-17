Sensex Ends 85 Points Higher; Yes Bank Cracks 5%
The broader NSE Nifty ended 24.90 points or 0.21 per cent up at 11,687.50. During the day, the index hit a high of 11,706.65 and a low of 11,651.15.
File photo of BSE.
Mumbai: Extending gains for the third consecutive session, market benchmark BSE Sensex rose 85 points Wednesday, driven by gains in banking and IT stocks.
After a volatile session, the 30-share index settled 84.60 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 39,215.64. It swung 203 points intra-day, hitting a high of 39,284.73 and a low of 39,081.14.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included SBI, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys and TCS, rising up to 2.31 per cent.
On the other hand, Yes Bank was the biggest loser, cracking 5.25 per cent ahead of its Q1 results.
ONGC, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were among the other losers, shedding up to 1.64 per cent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Kospi and Nikkei ended in the red. Equities in Europe were trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions.
On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 10 paise to 68.81 against the US dollar (intra-day).
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures was trading 0.71 per cent higher at USD 64.81 per barrel.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|98.40
|-5.25
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,534.60
|2.21
|Interglobe Avi
|1,465.25
|1.38
|IndusInd Bank
|1,501.25
|1.90
|Indiabulls Hsg
|668.20
|3.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|98.45
|-5.25
|HDFC
|2,285.00
|0.34
|SpiceJet
|141.95
|7.74
|Tata Elxsi
|742.40
|-8.90
|Indiabulls Hsg
|667.80
|3.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|668.20
|3.38
|UPL
|659.75
|2.78
|SBI
|372.40
|2.21
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,534.60
|2.21
|Tech Mahindra
|690.80
|2.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|372.15
|2.17
|HCL Tech
|1,041.00
|2.06
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,532.90
|2.02
|IndusInd Bank
|1,500.70
|1.85
|Asian Paints
|1,394.80
|1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|98.40
|-5.25
|Eicher Motors
|18,433.70
|-3.19
|GAIL
|143.40
|-2.68
|ONGC
|149.90
|-1.54
|NTPC
|129.10
|-1.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|98.45
|-5.25
|ONGC
|149.85
|-1.64
|Bharti Airtel
|347.00
|-1.10
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,074.20
|-1.38
|Bajaj Auto
|2,695.00
|-1.36
