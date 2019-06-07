Sensex Ends 86 Points Higher; Nifty Below 11,900
Top gainers in the Sensex pack Friday included IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M, SBI, ICICI Bank and Vedanta, rising up to 1.90 per cent.
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex ended 86 points higher after a highly volatile session Friday tracking mixed domestic and global cues.
After swinging over 400 points, the BSE gauge settled 86.18 points, or 0.22 per cent, up at 39,615.90. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,703.10 and a low of 39,279.47.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 26.90 points, or 0.23 per cent, to settle at 11,870.65. During the day, the index touched a high of 11,897.50 and a low of 11,769.50.
During the week, the Sensex fell 98.30 points and the broader Nifty lost 52.15 points.
On the other hand, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and RIL were among the top losers, dropping up to 2.37 per cent.
The Indian rupee depreciated 20 paise to 69.48 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, other Asian bourses ended on a mixed note, while Europe was trading in the green in opening deals.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.20 per cent to USD 62.41 per barrel.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|731.10
|-0.64
|SBI
|342.05
|1.53
|IndusInd Bank
|1,552.20
|1.94
|Yes Bank
|139.90
|-2.44
|Just Dial
|739.80
|2.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Real
|128.20
|-2.58
|AAVAS Financier
|1,376.75
|1.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|732.85
|-0.45
|Yes Bank
|139.95
|-2.37
|Dewan Housing
|83.50
|-11.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|279.65
|2.25
|IndusInd Bank
|1,552.20
|1.94
|Tech Mahindra
|750.75
|1.73
|Bajaj Finance
|3,509.45
|1.64
|M&M
|644.05
|1.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,550.90
|1.90
|Bajaj Finance
|3,477.45
|0.71
|M&M
|644.00
|1.49
|SBI
|341.65
|1.36
|ICICI Bank
|416.85
|1.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,580.70
|-2.88
|Yes Bank
|139.90
|-2.44
|Power Grid Corp
|191.75
|-1.89
|Cipla
|549.50
|-1.84
|JSW Steel
|262.40
|-1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|139.95
|-2.37
|Power Grid Corp
|191.20
|-2.22
|Coal India
|264.35
|-1.47
|Sun Pharma
|399.55
|-1.13
|Bajaj Auto
|2,964.00
|-0.89
