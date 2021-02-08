Sensex Ends at 51,348 for the First Time Ever, Nifty Settles Above 15,000

Equity benchmark Sensex on Monday ended 617.14 points, or 1.22 percent, higher at 51,348.77, while the Nifty gained 191.55 points, or 1.28 percent to close at 15,115.80. The record high level was led by strong gains in auto and metal stocks amid positive global cues.

Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 supported the rally by gaining more than 1.5 percent each.

ALSO READ | Sensex Rallies Over 600 Pts to Hit Record High; Nifty Tops 15,100

Apart from Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal rose over 3 percent each. The top index gainers were M&M, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Shree Cement and JSW Steel on the Nifty, while Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Divi's Laboratories and Bajaj Finance were the top losers.