Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Sensex Ends Marginally Lower; Infosys Falls Over 2 Percent
After gyrating over 486 points, the 30-share Sensex settled 38.44 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 39,020.39. It hit an intra-day low of 38,840.76 and a high of 39,327.15.
Image for Representation.
Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower after a volatile session on Thursday, dragged by losses in IT and bank stocks, amid mixed results for the ruling BJP in state polls.
After gyrating over 486 points, the 30-share Sensex settled 38.44 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 39,020.39. It hit an intra-day low of 38,840.76 and a high of 39,327.15.
The broader NSE Nifty too slipped 21.50 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 11,582.60.
Top losers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, SBI and IndusInd Bank, that cracked up to 5.76 per cent.
Shares of Infosys also ended 2.36 per cent lower after Sebi and the US Securities and Exchange Commission initiated probe following whistleblower complaints that alleged "unethical practices" by top management of the IT major.
Further, the government has asked the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to look into alleged accounting irregularities at the company.
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, RIL, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Tata Motors, rose up to 3.31 per cent.
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance was on the road to power in Maharashtra while Haryana emerged a cliffhanger with no clear majority for either the BJP or the Congress, Election Commission trends indicated as votes for the assembly polls held this week were counted on Thursday.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note, while those in Shanghai settled in the red.
Equites in Europe were trading higher in their respective early deals.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 11 paise to 71 against the US dollar intra-day.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.47 per cent to $60.88 per barrel.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|372.35
|3.33
|SBI
|262.50
|-4.70
|Infosys
|635.35
|-2.34
|Reliance
|1,436.45
|3.16
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,391.40
|-0.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|AU Small Financ
|679.85
|-2.15
|IRCTC
|901.45
|0.12
|Bharti Airtel
|372.45
|3.31
|Infosys
|635.40
|-2.36
|Yes Bank
|48.30
|-5.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|372.35
|3.33
|Reliance
|1,436.45
|3.16
|Eicher Motors
|21,032.35
|2.49
|HCL Tech
|1,119.05
|2.18
|Titan Company
|1,374.55
|1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|372.45
|3.31
|Reliance
|1,436.25
|3.12
|HCL Tech
|1,118.55
|2.09
|Asian Paints
|1,790.75
|1.38
|Tata Steel
|359.85
|1.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|237.55
|-8.41
|Yes Bank
|48.30
|-5.66
|Grasim
|705.60
|-5.05
|SBI
|262.50
|-4.70
|GAIL
|123.85
|-3.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|48.30
|-5.76
|SBI
|262.70
|-4.65
|IndusInd Bank
|1,282.20
|-3.78
|Infosys
|635.40
|-2.36
|Coal India
|205.20
|-1.70
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dabangg 3 Trailer: Salman Khan's Dialogues Turn into Hilarious Memes, Check Them Out
- Amitabh Bachchan Teases KBC Contestant for Complimenting Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai's Eyes
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Sneak Peek from Her Directorial Debut; Watch Video
- Google Will Replace Home And Home Mini Systems Bricked by Faulty Software Update
- Ziva Helps Dad Dhoni Wash 'Big Vehicle' as Adorable Video Goes Viral