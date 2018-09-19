GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Ends With Losses, Fails to Keep Early Lead

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2018, 4:34 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Getty Images)
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex extended losses for the third straight session Wednesday, falling 169 points to end at a near two-month low of 37,121.22 as cautious investors pared their portfolios, ignoring positive global cues and recovery in rupee.

Stocks saw a positive start as the Sensex touched a high of 37,530.63 intra-day in tune with the rupee recovering from its record low.

However, the index turned weak in late-afternoon trade and closed lower by 169.45 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 37,121.22. This is its lowest closing since July 26 when it had finished at 36,984.64.

The 30-scrip gauge had lost about 800 points in the previous two sessions, largely dragged down by rupee woes, unabated foreign fund outflows and escalating trade tensions between the US and China.

The NSE Nifty closed lower by 44.55 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 11,234.35. Intra-day, it shuttled between 11,332.05 and 11,210.90.

The rupee appreciated 49 paise intra-day against the dollar to 72.49.

Overall sentiment remained cautious amid the US-China trade conflict and surging crude oil prices, brokers said.

There were no signs of change in trading preference of foreign portfolio investors who net sold shares worth Rs 1,143.73 crore Tuesday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) picked up equities worth a net Rs 264.66 crore, according to provisional data.
S&P BSE Sensex

37,121.22 -169.45 ( -0.45%)

Nifty 50

11,234.35 -44.55 ( -0.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bank of Baroda 116.35 +3.25 +2.87
Reliance 1,210.75 -6.40 -0.53
SBI 271.50 -2.30 -0.84
HDFC Bank 1,961.35 -27.85 -1.40
HDFC AMC 1,408.85 -127.35 -8.29
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Oracle Fin Serv 4,103.15 -158.70 -3.72
Maruti Suzuki 8,207.00 -193.10 -2.30
Reliance 1,210.30 -6.90 -0.57
HDFC AMC 1,408.55 -131.65 -8.55
Bank of Baroda 116.30 +2.85 +2.51
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 365.05 +9.95 +2.80
Coal India 280.65 +7.45 +2.73
GAIL 384.55 +9.75 +2.60
Tech Mahindra 769.95 +15.25 +2.02
ONGC 177.00 +3.10 +1.78
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 280.55 +7.10 +2.60
ONGC 176.65 +3.30 +1.90
Tata Steel 620.45 +8.00 +1.31
Hero Motocorp 3,142.35 +30.70 +0.99
Kotak Mahindra 1,227.00 +10.75 +0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finserv 6,312.05 -215.55 -3.30
IndusInd Bank 1,804.65 -57.50 -3.09
Zee Entertain 450.80 -13.75 -2.96
Bajaj Finance 2,499.55 -70.85 -2.76
UPL 692.30 -16.75 -2.36
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,805.00 -56.45 -3.03
Maruti Suzuki 8,207.00 -193.10 -2.30
HDFC Bank 1,961.95 -31.40 -1.58
Yes Bank 318.50 -4.65 -1.44
HDFC 1,831.15 -25.00 -1.35
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

