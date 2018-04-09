GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sensex Extends Gains For 3rd Day, up 162 Points on Global Cues

Investor sentiment got a further boost amid optimism ahead of the earnings season, which will begin later this week with Infosys' January-March results on Friday.

PTI

Updated:April 9, 2018, 4:34 PM IST
Sensex Extends Gains For 3rd Day, up 162 Points on Global Cues
Image for representation.
Mumbai: Markets finished higher for the third straight session on Monday, with benchmark Sensex rising about 162 points to close at almost four-week high of 33,788.54 on continued buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs). Besides, investor sentiment got a further boost amid optimism ahead of the earnings season, which will begin later this week with Infosys' January-March results on Friday.

Brokers said a firm trend in other Asian markets and a higher opening of European shares on easing concerns about a sharp rise in US interest rates also helped in adding to positive cues.

The Sensex opened strong and continued to rise on persistent buying activity and hit a high of 33,846.50 but profit-taking at the fag-end trimmed gains to some extent and finally settled at 33,788.54, a gain of 161.57 points, or 0.48 percent.

The barometer had gained 607.90 points in the previous two sessions. On similar lines, the 50-share NSE Nifty stayed in the green for the most of the session and hit a high of 10,397.70, before closing at 10,379.35, up 47.75 points or 0.46 percent.

Meanwhile, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1,305.45 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold stocks of Rs 524.85 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
S&P BSE Sensex

33,788.54 +161.57 ( +0.48%)

Nifty 50

10,379.35 +47.75 ( +0.46%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 280.85 +0.20 +0.07
Tata Steel 586.15 -1.05 -0.18
PNB 105.25 +3.10 +3.03
SBI 260.65 +0.95 +0.37
Titan Company 960.65 +20.35 +2.16
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 519.30 +19.10 +3.82
BPCL 450.35 +16.40 +3.78
HPCL 366.80 +12.85 +3.63
Hindalco 221.35 +7.35 +3.43
IOC 179.80 +5.55 +3.19
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
