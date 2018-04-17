English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Extends Gains on Normal Monsoon Forecast
The 30-share barometer was trading higher by 92.66 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 34,398.09, with power, metal, PSU, infrastructure, realty, capital goods and auto sector stocks leading the trend.
Mumbai: Extending its rising streak for the ninth session, the benchmark BSE Sensex advanced nearly 100 points in opening trade on Tuesday, after forecast of a normal monsoon for the year.
The 30-share barometer was trading higher by 92.66 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 34,398.09, with power, metal, PSU, infrastructure, realty, capital goods and auto sector stocks leading the trend.
The gauge had gained 1,286.36 points in the previous eight sessions.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 29.20 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 10,557.55.
The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday said the country will receive "normal" monsoon rainfall this year, raising hopes for higher farm output and a boost to the rain-dependent rural economy.
Mixed trend at other Asian markets following a positive lead from Wall Street also influenced sentiment.
Major gainers were Power Grid, M&M, NTPC, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Coal India, Dr Reddy's, Adani Ports and Bajaj Auto, rising up to 3.27 per cent.
Meanwhile, among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.02 per cent, Japan's Nikkei edged higher 0.01 per cent in early trade. Shanghai Composite Index, however, fell 0.25 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.87 per cent higher in on Monday's trade.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|589.55
|+16.35
|+2.85
|Infosys
|1,125.20
|-8.00
|-0.71
|Indiabulls Vent
|374.20
|-6.15
|-1.62
|HDFC
|1,889.70
|+19.25
|+1.03
|TCS
|3,166.60
|-21.05
|-0.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Idea Cellular
|71.40
|+0.15
|+0.21
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,102.70
|+1.05
|+0.05
|Indiabulls Vent
|373.45
|-6.95
|-1.83
|Power Grid Corp
|204.90
|+5.85
|+2.94
|Reliance
|943.70
|+6.45
|+0.69
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|204.90
|+5.70
|+2.86
|HUL
|1,445.55
|+26.05
|+1.84
|Titan Company
|997.60
|+17.10
|+1.74
|NTPC
|176.95
|+2.85
|+1.64
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|+4.15
|+1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|204.90
|+5.85
|+2.94
|NTPC
|177.15
|+3.45
|+1.99
|HUL
|1,445.75
|+25.95
|+1.83
|ICICI Bank
|291.70
|+4.30
|+1.50
|ITC
|267.75
|+3.25
|+1.23
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|532.40
|-10.00
|-1.84
|Bharti Infratel
|334.00
|-6.05
|-1.78
|Wipro
|284.75
|-5.15
|-1.78
|Sun Pharma
|512.15
|-7.25
|-1.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,357.25
|-14.90
|-1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|532.55
|-9.65
|-1.78
|Sun Pharma
|513.05
|-6.60
|-1.27
|Adani Ports
|383.00
|-4.80
|-1.24
|Wipro
|286.65
|-3.30
|-1.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,158.25
|-74.05
|-0.80
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
