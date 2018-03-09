English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Extends Gains, up 139 Points in Early Trade on Global Cues
The 30-share barometer, which had gained 318.48 points in the previous session, was trading higher by 138.52 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 33,490.09. Sectoral indices led by Metal, IT, Teck, Consumer Durables and FMCG led the gains, rising by up to 0.64 per cent.
File Photo.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex extended gains for the second straight day by rising about 139 points in opening trade on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors amid a firm trend at other Asian bourses.
The 30-share barometer, which had gained 318.48 points in the previous session, was trading higher by 138.52 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 33,490.09. Sectoral indices led by Metal, IT, Teck, Consumer Durables and FMCG led the gains, rising by up to 0.64 per cent.
On similar lines, the NSE Nifty was up by 35.35 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 10,278 points.
Traders said sentiment remained upbeat on increased buying by domestic institutional investors and a firm trend at other Asian markets, extending gains on Wall Street following signs from the White House that US President Donald Trump's tariffs may be softer than initially feared.
Major gainers that supported the upmove were Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, ITC and Dr Reddy's, rising by up to 1.03 per cent.
However, Gitanjali Gems remained under selling pressure and traded 4.82 per cent lower at Rs 15.80.
Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth a net Rs 675.26 crore, while foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net Rs 364.80 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.
Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.85 per cent, Shanghai's Composite rose 0.11 per cent and Japan's Nikkei went up by 0.87 per cent in early deals.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.38 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.
Also Watch
The 30-share barometer, which had gained 318.48 points in the previous session, was trading higher by 138.52 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 33,490.09. Sectoral indices led by Metal, IT, Teck, Consumer Durables and FMCG led the gains, rising by up to 0.64 per cent.
On similar lines, the NSE Nifty was up by 35.35 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 10,278 points.
Traders said sentiment remained upbeat on increased buying by domestic institutional investors and a firm trend at other Asian markets, extending gains on Wall Street following signs from the White House that US President Donald Trump's tariffs may be softer than initially feared.
Major gainers that supported the upmove were Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, ITC and Dr Reddy's, rising by up to 1.03 per cent.
However, Gitanjali Gems remained under selling pressure and traded 4.82 per cent lower at Rs 15.80.
Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth a net Rs 675.26 crore, while foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net Rs 364.80 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.
Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.85 per cent, Shanghai's Composite rose 0.11 per cent and Japan's Nikkei went up by 0.87 per cent in early deals.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.38 per cent higher in yesterday's trade.
Also Watch
-
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|622.15
|-13.75
|-2.16
|HG Infra Engg
|269.85
|-0.15
|-0.06
|HDFC
|1,825.85
|+27.10
|+1.51
|SBI
|252.85
|-3.95
|-1.54
|Ashok Leyland
|146.05
|+1.90
|+1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HG Infra Engg
|270.30
|+0.30
|+0.11
|Shriram Trans
|1,356.15
|+28.60
|+2.15
|IDBI Bank
|73.60
|-1.25
|-1.67
|Kalpataru Power
|473.55
|+11.90
|+2.58
|TCS
|3,057.00
|+55.50
|+1.85
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|1,660.00
|+31.95
|+1.96
|Aurobindo Pharm
|599.50
|+10.30
|+1.75
|TCS
|3,062.00
|+58.05
|+1.93
|Tech Mahindra
|616.30
|+9.10
|+1.50
|HDFC
|1,825.50
|+26.75
|+1.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,059.95
|+58.45
|+1.95
|HDFC
|1,825.00
|+27.50
|+1.53
|BHEL
|87.15
|+1.15
|+1.34
|M&M
|735.00
|+7.75
|+1.07
|Hero Motocorp
|3,618.30
|+32.65
|+0.91
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|622.00
|-13.90
|-2.19
|SBI
|252.85
|-3.95
|-1.54
|Adani Ports
|382.70
|-5.25
|-1.35
|Hindalco
|221.05
|-1.65
|-0.74
|Yes Bank
|306.05
|-2.50
|-0.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|622.20
|-13.00
|-2.05
|SBI
|252.90
|-3.85
|-1.50
|Adani Ports
|383.00
|-5.60
|-1.44
|NTPC
|163.90
|-1.40
|-0.85
|Axis Bank
|516.60
|-3.55
|-0.68
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Top of Medals Tally as Anjum Moudgil Bags Silver at World Cup
- Dhawan, Bowlers Star as India Register 6-wicket Win Over Bangladesh
- Janhvi Kapoor Resumes Shooting, Spotted On Dhadak Sets
- Designer Raghavendra Rathore on Bandhgalas for Women and Reviving the Iconic Outfit
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV