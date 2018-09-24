GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Extends Losses, Cracks Over 450 Points; Nifty Near 11,000

The 30-share index was trading lower at 36,378.14 showing a loss of 463.46 points, or 1.26 per cent at 1200 hrs. The broader Nifty 50 index was trading at 11,007.25, down 135.85 points, or 1.22 per cent.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2018, 2:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Extends Losses, Cracks Over 450 Points; Nifty Near 11,000
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex extended losses in afternoon traded, plunging over 450 points on sustained bouts of selling in realty, auto, banks, finance, telecom, industrials and healthcare stocks amid rising crude prices and weak Asian cues.

The 30-share index was trading lower at 36,378.14 showing a loss of 463.46 points, or 1.26 per cent at 1200 hrs. The broader Nifty 50 index was trading at 11,007.25, down 135.85 points, or 1.22 per cent.

Major losers were M&M, Maruti, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Bank, falling up to 6 per cent. Gainers include TCS, Infosys, Coal India, Vedanta and ONGC, rising up to 3.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 760.70 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought equities to the tune of Rs 497.03 crore last Friday, provisional data showed.

The markets in Japan, South Korea and China are closed for public holidays.

The US-China trade war remained in focus Monday, on reports that China had called off planned trade talks with the US in the wake of a new round of duties.

In US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average last Friday notched a second straight all-time high, but a slump in technology and internet-related stocks weighed on the broader market.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,305.02 -536.58 ( -1.46%)

Nifty 50

10,967.40 -175.70 ( -1.58%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 393.90 +43.35 +12.37
Yes Bank 226.40 -0.10 -0.04
Bajaj Finance 2,260.80 -118.60 -4.98
HDFC 1,718.70 -120.70 -6.56
Maruti Suzuki 7,793.05 -247.10 -3.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 393.00 +41.45 +11.79
Yes Bank 226.25 -0.80 -0.35
Maruti Suzuki 7,795.85 -243.70 -3.03
Bajaj Finance 2,259.35 -125.25 -5.25
Sun Pharma 623.70 -11.80 -1.86
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,198.45 +95.30 +4.53
Coal India 281.15 +5.90 +2.14
Infosys 718.25 +12.95 +1.84
Tech Mahindra 751.45 +13.40 +1.82
Reliance 1,232.05 +14.55 +1.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,198.70 +94.90 +4.51
Coal India 281.45 +5.80 +2.10
Infosys 717.30 +11.00 +1.56
Reliance 1,232.30 +15.45 +1.27
NTPC 168.30 +0.95 +0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 981.95 -80.20 -7.55
Eicher Motors 25,852.80 -2,087.40 -7.47
M&M 896.05 -63.85 -6.65
HDFC 1,718.70 -120.70 -6.56
IndusInd Bank 1,674.20 -88.25 -5.01
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 895.40 -61.80 -6.46
HDFC 1,721.05 -114.20 -6.22
IndusInd Bank 1,674.65 -87.05 -4.94
Adani Ports 345.75 -16.25 -4.49
Bharti Airtel 357.50 -14.90 -4.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...