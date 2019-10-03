Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Falls 150 Points, Nifty Down 51 Points Amid Weak Global Cues

The 30-share index tanked 151.70 points or 0.40 per cent to trade at 38,153.71. While the broader Nifty was down 51.95 points or 0.46 per cent at 11,307.95 in opening trade.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Falls 150 Points, Nifty Down 51 Points Amid Weak Global Cues
Image for Representation.

Mumbai: Falling for the third straight session, the BSE Sensex declined over 151 points in opening trade on Thursday following weak asian markets amid fresh trade war fears. The NSE gauge Nifty too fell about 51 points in opening deals.

The 30-share index tanked 151.70 points or 0.40 per cent to trade at 38,153.71. While the broader Nifty was down 51.95 points or 0.46 per cent at 11,307.95 in opening trade.

The Sensex fall was mainly driven by Vedanta, Axis bank, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and L&T.

On the other hand,Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ITC Bajaj Auto, SBI and ICICI Bank were among the scrips trading in the green. On Tuesday, the Sensex fell 361.92 points or 0.94 per cent to close 38,305.41. The broader Nifty too closed lower by 114.55 points, or 1 per cent, at 11,359.90.

Stock markets were shut on Wednesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Investors remained cautious as weak American jobs data raised concerned about the global economy, while the WTO triggered fresh trade war fears after it allowed the US to impose tariffs on the European Union, experts said.

Asian markets on Thursday were trading in the red. Nikkei fell two per cent, while Hang Seng was trading lower by 0.7 per cent.

Markets in China are closed for a public holiday.

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading about 20 paise lower at 71.27 against the American currency in morning deals.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.03 per cent to USD 57.71 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 1,298.56 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,225.04 -80.37 ( -0.21%)

NIFTY 50

11,344.45 -15.45 ( -0.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 40.20 25.63
IndusInd Bank 1,287.40 -0.82
BPCL 522.50 5.79
SBI 257.65 0.66
Axis Bank 668.35 -1.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,979.90 -0.81
Bharti Infratel 247.75 -0.64
Yes Bank 40.30 25.94
Embassy Office 403.00 1.69
Trent 486.00 1.42
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 39.80 24.38
Zee Entertain 254.55 9.18
Tata Motors 122.65 6.37
BPCL 522.50 5.79
IOC 153.40 3.26
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 40.20 25.63
Tata Motors 122.60 6.29
HCL Tech 1,082.60 2.15
ICICI Bank 432.55 1.88
ITC 258.55 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 182.95 -3.58
Vedanta 146.45 -3.21
Coal India 189.30 -2.47
HDFC Bank 1,227.50 -1.71
Axis Bank 668.35 -1.59
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 146.50 -3.24
Coal India 189.20 -2.52
Axis Bank 668.40 -1.66
HDFC Bank 1,227.20 -1.71
Tata Steel 346.00 -1.54
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram