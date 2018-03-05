GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Falls 250 Points; Nifty Slips Below 10,400 Level

The 30-share barometer shed 251.56 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 33,795.38. The gauge had lost 398.81 in the previous three sessions.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Falls 250 Points; Nifty Slips Below 10,400 Level
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell 252 points to drop below the 34,000 mark and NSE Nifty shed over 90 points in opening trade on Monday on heavy losses in metal, auto, oil and Gas, banking and PSU stocks after US President Donald Trump fuelled concerns of a global trade war.

Asian markets too turned negative as the fallout from Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs continued to spook investors and dampen market sentiment here, brokers said.

The 30-share barometer shed 251.56 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 33,795.38. The gauge had lost 398.81 in the previous three sessions.
The NSE Nifty was trading down by 90.40 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 10,367.95.

All sectoral indices led by metal, auto, oil & gas banking and PSU stocks were trading in the negative terrain.

The laggards were Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's HDFC, Asian Paint, Power Grid, M&M and SBI, falling up to 2.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3.29 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 241.85 crore on Thursday, provisional data released by the stock exchanges showed.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.38 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 0.65 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index down 0.35 per cent in their early deals.The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.29 per cent lower on Friday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,749.49 -297.45 ( -0.87%)

Nifty 50

10,351.15 -107.20 ( -1.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Vakrangee 162.25 +7.65 +4.95
Aurobindo Pharm 599.20 -24.90 -3.99
PNB 99.95 -1.10 -1.09
Tata Steel 657.35 -17.70 -2.62
Infosys 1,160.65 -0.10 -0.01
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,097.30 +1.15 +0.10
Infosys 1,160.00 -0.25 -0.02
ICICI Bank 302.05 -3.20 -1.05
HDFC 1,793.45 -19.20 -1.06
Vakrangee 162.50 +7.65 +4.94
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 617.65 +5.75 +0.94
TCS 3,056.20 +18.50 +0.61
Wipro 293.20 +0.70 +0.24
Kotak Mahindra 1,097.15 +1.45 +0.13
SBI 262.40 +0.25 +0.10
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,054.00 +16.90 +0.56
Wipro 292.50 +0.50 +0.17
Kotak Mahindra 1,097.30 +1.15 +0.10
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 230.30 -10.50 -4.36
Aurobindo Pharm 599.20 -24.90 -3.99
Tata Motors 359.45 -11.30 -3.05
Yes Bank 313.05 -8.00 -2.49
Ambuja Cements 246.80 -6.35 -2.51
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 359.80 -11.05 -2.98
Tata Motors (D) 202.30 -5.55 -2.67
HUL 1,295.90 -29.75 -2.24
Yes Bank 313.50 -7.25 -2.26
Tata Steel 660.00 -15.30 -2.27
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES