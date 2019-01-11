GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Falls 96 Points, Nifty Ends Below 10,800

The major losers on the Sensex included Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, TCS, Yes Bank and L&T.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Falls 96 Points, Nifty Ends Below 10,800
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Surrendering early gains, benchmark Sensex on Friday dropped 96 points to end at 36,009.84 as investors booked profits even as global equities rose.

The 30-share index opened on a strong note at 36,191.87, but failed to hold on its gains and settled 96.66 points, or 0.27 per cent, lower at 36,009.84. Intra-day, the gauge swung between 36,214.26 and 35,840.60.

The NSE Nifty too slipped by 26.65 points to close at 10,794.95.

The major losers on the Sensex included Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, TCS, Yes Bank and L&T.

Among the gainers were ITC, ONGC, Vedanta Ltd, Infosys, Axis Bank and HDFC.

On the macro front, the rupee was trading lower by 21 paise to 70.55 against the US dollar.
Brent crude futures were trading 1.10 per cent higher at USD 62.36 per barrel.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,009.84 -96.66 ( -0.27%)

NIFTY 50

10,794.95 -26.65 ( -0.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,842.55 -2.44
Infosys 683.50 0.56
Reliance 1,098.05 -0.85
Yes Bank 184.25 -1.42
Praj Industries 152.10 10.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,511.00 -0.19
Aurobindo Pharm 769.80 -0.76
TCS 1,841.95 -2.45
Yes Bank 183.95 -1.47
Infosys 683.70 0.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 295.35 1.99
UPL 783.45 1.34
IOC 131.20 1.00
ONGC 144.65 0.98
Hindalco 205.85 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 295.40 2.02
ONGC 144.70 0.80
Vedanta 196.55 0.74
Infosys 683.70 0.58
Axis Bank 666.50 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,515.15 -3.24
Tata Motors 180.30 -2.93
Bharti Infratel 277.20 -2.75
TCS 1,842.55 -2.44
Larsen 1,369.60 -1.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,515.40 -3.26
Tata Motors 180.30 -2.83
TCS 1,841.95 -2.45
Yes Bank 183.95 -1.47
Larsen 1,370.20 -1.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram