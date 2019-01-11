English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Falls 96 Points, Nifty Ends Below 10,800
The major losers on the Sensex included Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, TCS, Yes Bank and L&T.
Mumbai: Surrendering early gains, benchmark Sensex on Friday dropped 96 points to end at 36,009.84 as investors booked profits even as global equities rose.
The 30-share index opened on a strong note at 36,191.87, but failed to hold on its gains and settled 96.66 points, or 0.27 per cent, lower at 36,009.84. Intra-day, the gauge swung between 36,214.26 and 35,840.60.
The NSE Nifty too slipped by 26.65 points to close at 10,794.95.
The major losers on the Sensex included Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, TCS, Yes Bank and L&T.
Among the gainers were ITC, ONGC, Vedanta Ltd, Infosys, Axis Bank and HDFC.
On the macro front, the rupee was trading lower by 21 paise to 70.55 against the US dollar.
Brent crude futures were trading 1.10 per cent higher at USD 62.36 per barrel.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,842.55
|-2.44
|Infosys
|683.50
|0.56
|Reliance
|1,098.05
|-0.85
|Yes Bank
|184.25
|-1.42
|Praj Industries
|152.10
|10.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,511.00
|-0.19
|Aurobindo Pharm
|769.80
|-0.76
|TCS
|1,841.95
|-2.45
|Yes Bank
|183.95
|-1.47
|Infosys
|683.70
|0.58
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,515.15
|-3.24
|Tata Motors
|180.30
|-2.93
|Bharti Infratel
|277.20
|-2.75
|TCS
|1,842.55
|-2.44
|Larsen
|1,369.60
|-1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,515.40
|-3.26
|Tata Motors
|180.30
|-2.83
|TCS
|1,841.95
|-2.45
|Yes Bank
|183.95
|-1.47
|Larsen
|1,370.20
|-1.44
