Sensex Falls Over 100 Points As IMF Predicts Weaker GDP Growth for Two Years
The IMF on Tuesday projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019 and 2020, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent for both the years, saying its GDP will now grow respectively at the rate of 7 and 7.2 percent.
Representative image
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 100 points in early trade on Wednesday as investor sentiment dampened further after IMF cut India's growth outlook.
Massive foreign fund outflow too hit market mood here, traders said.
After swinging nearly 250 point in highly volatile opening session, the 30-share index was trading 104.13 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 37,878.61 at 0930 hours; and the broader Nifty also fell 38.30 points or 0.34 per cent to 11,292.75.
In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 48.39 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 37,982.74. The Nifty too slipped 15.15 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 11,331.05.
In early trade, shares of Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and RIL were among the top losers in the Sensex pack, falling up to 1.99 per cent.
On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, TechM, HUL, SBI and HDFC Bank rose up to 1.69 per cent.
According to experts, IMF's downward revision of India's economic outlook hit domestic investor sentiment.
The IMF on Tuesday projected a slower growth rate for India in 2019 and 2020, a downward revision of 0.3 per cent for both the years, saying its GDP will now grow respectively at the rate of 7 and 7.2 per cent reflecting a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand.
"India's economy is set to grow at 7.0 per cent in 2019, picking up to 7.2 per cent in 2020. The downward revision of 0.3 percentage point for both years reflects a weaker-than expected outlook for domestic demand," the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its World Economic Update.
Heavy foreign fund outflow and weak corporate earnings are also pushing the market lower, they said.
On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,607.97 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 2,625.10 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Tuesday.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading in the green in their respective early sessions.
Equities on Wall Street too ended on a positive note on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 8 paise (intra-day) to 69.03 against the US dollar.
The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading marginally higher at 63.98 per barrel.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|90.05
|-0.66
|M&M Financial
|304.40
|-10.51
|HDFC Bank
|2,273.90
|0.46
|Larsen
|1,382.80
|-1.89
|Bajaj Finance
|3,209.85
|-2.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vodafone Idea
|10.14
|-3.24
|Larsen
|1,382.50
|-1.95
|M&M Financial
|308.45
|-9.32
|Yes Bank
|90.20
|-0.55
|Reliance
|1,257.85
|-1.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|377.40
|4.60
|HDFC
|2,167.60
|1.36
|Bharti Infratel
|264.95
|1.20
|HUL
|1,701.65
|0.49
|ONGC
|144.75
|0.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|250.45
|-4.88
|Vedanta
|160.90
|-4.28
|Eicher Motors
|16,410.80
|-4.02
|Adani Ports
|385.20
|-3.64
|Britannia
|2,645.30
|-3.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|162.00
|-3.60
|Tata Steel
|446.70
|-2.92
|Bajaj Finance
|3,209.50
|-2.01
|Larsen
|1,382.50
|-1.95
|Tata Motors
|151.80
|-2.82
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Disney's 'The Lion King' Copied From a Japanese Anime 'Kimba, The White Lion'?
- IIT Madras Students Impress Elon Musk With Their HyperLoop Pod
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt to Compete with Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan on August 15
- Apple Releases iOS 12.4, WatchOS 5.3; Walkie-Talkie App Returns on Apple Watch
- Fact Check: Did the 'Sun Baby' from Teletubbies Just Have a Baby of Her Own?