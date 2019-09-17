Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Falls Over 100 Points; Bank, Energy, IT Stocks Drag Amid Weak Global Cues

The 30-share index was trading 147.66 points, or 0.40 per cent, lower at 36,975.65 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty fell 43.30 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 10,960.20.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Falls Over 100 Points; Bank, Energy, IT Stocks Drag Amid Weak Global Cues
Image for Representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 100 points in early session on Tuesday, dragged by banking, energy and IT stocks, amid weak global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 147.66 points, or 0.40 per cent, lower at 36,975.65 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty fell 43.30 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 10,960.20.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 262 points, or 0.70 per cent, lower at 37,123.31, while the Nifty closed 79.80 points, or 0.72 per cent, down at 10,996.10.

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade on included Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, M&M, TCS, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Maruti, falling up to 1.86 per cent.

On the other hand, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, ONGC, SBI and IndusInd Bank, rose up to 2.22 per cent.

On Monday, foreign portfolio investor sold shares worth a net of Rs 751.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 308.56 crore, provisional data showed.

Investor sentiment remained weak amid geopolitical uncertainties over the Saudi oil turmoil, US-China trade war and looming global economic slowdown, experts said.

Market is now awaiting cues from the upcoming trade talks between China and the US as well as a much-anticipated policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, scheduled to begin later in the day.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Nikkei were trading in the red in their respective late morning sessions, while Kospi was in the positive territory.

On Wall Street, bourses ended on a negative note on Monday.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 17 paise against its previous close at 71.77 in early session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.93 per cent to 68.38 per barrel (intra-day).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,979.79 -143.52 ( -0.39%)

NIFTY 50

10,962.10 -41.40 ( -0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.50 2.16
HDFC 2,016.45 -1.48
Axis Bank 656.30 -2.18
Graphite India 359.00 -3.30
Indiabulls Hsg 430.10 -1.18
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HEG 1,353.55 -3.53
Graphite India 359.80 -3.27
Gokul Agro 15.50 1.97
Info Edge 1,928.00 -0.70
Gokul Refoils 15.70 1.95
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 152.85 2.83
Yes Bank 68.45 2.09
Titan Company 1,164.95 1.43
Hindalco 202.70 1.15
GAIL 131.10 1.08
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 152.85 2.89
Yes Bank 68.50 2.09
Tata Steel 365.00 1.07
ONGC 131.70 0.84
Asian Paints 1,534.85 0.94
See all Top Gainers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram