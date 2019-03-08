LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Falls Over 100 Points, Nifty Plummets by Almost 20 Points on Weak Global Cues

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early session include Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Infosys, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Asian Paints and RIL, falling up to 2.30 per cent.

PTI

Updated:March 8, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Falls Over 100 Points, Nifty Plummets by Almost 20 Points on Weak Global Cues
Representative image of Sensex.
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex on Friday started on a negative note tracking weak cues from other Asian markets amid heavy selling by domestic institutional investors and depreciating rupee.

After falling over 100 points, the 30-share index was trading 64.70 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 36,660.72. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 19.90 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 11,038.30.

Sensex had climbed 89.32 points or 0.24 per cent to finish at 36,725.42 in the previous session, while the broader NSE Nifty inched up 5.20 points or 0.05 per cent to 11,058.20.

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early session include Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Infosys, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Asian Paints and RIL, falling up to 2.30 per cent.

On the other hand, NTPC, M&M, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, SBI, HUL, TCS and L&T were among the top gainers, rising up to 2.64 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,137.85 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 925.46 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

According to traders, heavy DII outflow, weak global cues after the European Central Bank (ECB) has slashed its forecast for economic growth and inflation in the 19-country eurozone, and depreciating domestic currency against the US dollar weighed on investor sentiment here.

The ECB now expects growth of 1.1 per cent this year, down from its earlier forecast for 1.7 per cent. Inflation is also expected to be lower, at 1.2 per cent compared with 1.6 percent forecast earlier.

The central bank's President Mario Draghi announced the reduction after Thursday's policy meeting, where the bank took several steps to support a weakening economy.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.48 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index cracked 2.90 per cent higher, Kospi was down 1.04 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.83 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.78 per cent lower on Thursday.

The rupee, meanwhile, was depreciated 13 paise against US dollar to 70.13.

The benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.71 per cent to USD 65.83 per barrel.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,706.93 -18.49 ( -0.05%)

NIFTY 50

11,041.70 -16.50 ( -0.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 258.20 -3.96
Indiabulls Hsg 723.60 0.63
Reliance 1,268.00 -0.18
Axis Bank 736.30 0.35
SBI 283.20 0.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 257.15 -4.33
Advanced Enzyme 189.00 15.77
Granules India 112.70 8.57
Glenmark 603.25 -1.03
ICICI Bank 372.70 0.62
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 150.00 2.60
Eicher Motors 21,930.70 1.90
Titan Company 1,054.15 1.04
TCS 2,030.60 0.86
Bajaj Auto 2,939.75 0.68
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 149.85 2.57
Bajaj Auto 2,938.00 0.96
TCS 2,031.45 0.99
SBI 283.05 0.68
ICICI Bank 372.70 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 258.20 -3.96
IOC 145.35 -3.23
Tata Motors 183.60 -3.01
Hindalco 194.70 -2.94
ONGC 149.15 -1.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 183.65 -2.93
ONGC 149.10 -2.04
Coal India 230.70 -1.89
HCL Tech 1,018.90 -1.52
Vedanta 173.60 -1.31
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram