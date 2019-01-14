English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Falls Over 150 Points Ahead of Key Macro Data Release
On Friday, the Sensex had fallen 377.81 96 points to end at 36,009.84; and the Nifty too slipped by 26.65 points to close at 10,794.95.
Representative image: REUTERS
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex on Monday dropped over 150 points tracking weakness in other Asian markets amid heavy selling by foreign investors.
Market sentiment also turned cautious ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data.
The 30-share index fell by 174.61 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 35,835.23 in early trade.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty shed 60.10 points,or 0.57 per cent, to 10,733.85.
On Friday, the Sensex had fallen 377.81 96 points to end at 36,009.84; and the Nifty too slipped by 26.65 points to close at 10,794.95.
According to analysts, this week, stock market movement will be driven by announcement of macroeconomic data points and quarterly earnings by various companies, including bluechips RIL and Wipro.
The government is scheduled to release wholesale price index (WPI) and consumer price index (CPI) data later in the day.
Market would also continue taking cues from the movement of rupee, crude oil and investment trend by foreign investors, traders said.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 687.20 crore Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 123.17 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
In morning session on Monday, the biggest losers in the Sensex pack were Axis Bank, L&T, Tata Steel, Vedanta, HDFC, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, NTPC and SBI, falling up to 1.61 per cent.
Shares of Avenue Supermarts, which runs the D-Mart chain, fell over 8 per cent after the company posted 2.1 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 257 crore for the December 2018 quarter.
On the other hand, Infosys was the biggest gainer, rising 3 per cent, after the company on Friday said it will buyback shares worth up to Rs 8,260 crore and offer shareholders a special dividend of Rs 4 per share as part of the company's Rs 13,000 crore-capital allocation policy.
India's second largest IT firm, however, reported a 30 per cent drop in its December quarter net profit on higher expenses.
Other gainers include Yes Bank, Sun Pharma and HUL, rising up to 2.61 per cent.
Globally, elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 1.43 per cent, Kospi fell 0.66 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index was trading 0.56 per cent lower in early trade.
Japan's Nikkei, however, gained 0.97 per cent.
On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended marginally lower at 23,995.95 points on Friday.
The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated against the US dollar to 70.56.
The benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 0.94 per cent to USD 59.91 per barrel.
Market sentiment also turned cautious ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data.
The 30-share index fell by 174.61 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 35,835.23 in early trade.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty shed 60.10 points,or 0.57 per cent, to 10,733.85.
On Friday, the Sensex had fallen 377.81 96 points to end at 36,009.84; and the Nifty too slipped by 26.65 points to close at 10,794.95.
According to analysts, this week, stock market movement will be driven by announcement of macroeconomic data points and quarterly earnings by various companies, including bluechips RIL and Wipro.
The government is scheduled to release wholesale price index (WPI) and consumer price index (CPI) data later in the day.
Market would also continue taking cues from the movement of rupee, crude oil and investment trend by foreign investors, traders said.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 687.20 crore Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 123.17 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
In morning session on Monday, the biggest losers in the Sensex pack were Axis Bank, L&T, Tata Steel, Vedanta, HDFC, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, NTPC and SBI, falling up to 1.61 per cent.
Shares of Avenue Supermarts, which runs the D-Mart chain, fell over 8 per cent after the company posted 2.1 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 257 crore for the December 2018 quarter.
On the other hand, Infosys was the biggest gainer, rising 3 per cent, after the company on Friday said it will buyback shares worth up to Rs 8,260 crore and offer shareholders a special dividend of Rs 4 per share as part of the company's Rs 13,000 crore-capital allocation policy.
India's second largest IT firm, however, reported a 30 per cent drop in its December quarter net profit on higher expenses.
Other gainers include Yes Bank, Sun Pharma and HUL, rising up to 2.61 per cent.
Globally, elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 1.43 per cent, Kospi fell 0.66 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index was trading 0.56 per cent lower in early trade.
Japan's Nikkei, however, gained 0.97 per cent.
On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended marginally lower at 23,995.95 points on Friday.
The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated against the US dollar to 70.56.
The benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 0.94 per cent to USD 59.91 per barrel.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.35
|6.02
|Infosys
|701.90
|2.69
|Jet Airways
|294.45
|16.09
|TCS
|1,813.25
|-1.59
|ICICI Bank
|373.35
|-1.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,210.45
|-0.88
|Yes Bank
|195.40
|6.22
|Infosys
|700.90
|2.52
|Jet Airways
|294.40
|16.13
|Avenue Supermar
|1,395.75
|-11.04
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.35
|6.02
|Infosys
|701.90
|2.69
|Sun Pharma
|450.85
|1.45
|Bajaj Finance
|2,544.80
|1.22
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,408.70
|1.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.40
|6.22
|Infosys
|700.90
|2.52
|Sun Pharma
|450.65
|1.68
|Bajaj Finance
|2,547.00
|1.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,402.55
|1.13
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|312.55
|-4.91
|GAIL
|324.90
|-4.05
|Indiabulls Hsg
|790.95
|-3.09
|Tech Mahindra
|679.85
|-2.77
|Larsen
|1,333.90
|-2.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,334.00
|-2.64
|IndusInd Bank
|1,484.05
|-2.07
|Vedanta
|193.05
|-1.78
|NTPC
|145.25
|-1.56
|TCS
|1,814.40
|-1.50
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Modified to Look Like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon - See Pics
- Top 5 Android Phones Around Rs 20,000 to Buy in Jan 2019: Xiaomi Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7.1 And More
- Shahid Kapoor Answers Which Ex He Would Like to Forget- Kareena Kapoor or Priyanka Chopra
- Netflix Hit With a Lawsuit by Choose Your Own Adventure Publishers, Over Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
- Samsung M-Series Affordable Android Smartphones Will Take on Xiaomi Redmi Series in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results