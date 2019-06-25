Take the pledge to vote

Sensex Falls Over 150 Points Amid Losses in IT Stocks, Weak Asian Markets

The index was trading 124.41 points, or 0.32 per cent, lower at 38,998.55 at 9:30 am. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 35.25 points, or 0.30 per cent, down at 11,664.40.

June 25, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
Sensex Falls Over 150 Points Amid Losses in IT Stocks, Weak Asian Markets
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 150 points in early trade Tuesday tracking losses in IT stocks amid weak cues from other Asian markets.

The 30-share index was trading 124.41 points, or 0.32 per cent, lower at 38,998.55 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 35.25 points, or 0.30 per cent, down at 11,664.40.

In the previous session Monday, the BSE gauge settled 71.53 points, or 0.18 per cent, lower at 39,122.96, and the Nifty dropped 24.45 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 11,699.65.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, TechM, TCS and IndusInd Bank, shedding up to 1.44 per cent.

On the other hand, Vedanta, ONGC, PowerGrid, RIL, NTPC, Maruti and Kotak Bank, rising up to 1.31 per cent.

Domestic markets opened on a negative note following weak trade in other Asian equities, traders said.

Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading significantly lower in their respective early sessions.

On Wall Street, S&P500 and Nasdaq too ended in the red on Monday.

According to Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, multiple factors such as slowing economic growth, rising crude oil prices due to US- Iran skirmish and delay in monsoons are keeping domestic investor sentiment tepid.

"Also, the upcoming union budget remains the key near term event in the market and the government efforts to revive the economy will be watched closely by market participants," he added.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 207.33 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 984.43 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Monday.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.93 per cent to 63.58 per barrel.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 6 paise at 69.28 against the US dollar. ​

S&P BSE SENSEX

39,171.61 +48.65 ( +0.12%)

NIFTY 50

11,718.45 +18.80 ( +0.16%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 620.70 0.26
Tata Steel 490.65 0.90
Yes Bank 109.85 -1.88
Piramal Enter 1,888.95 -2.79
Reliance 1,276.60 1.12
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Petronet LNG 241.35 -0.27
Indiabulls Hsg 621.25 0.34
Yes Bank 109.90 -1.83
Tata Steel 490.80 0.96
Piramal Enter 1,888.85 -2.92
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 138.00 1.77
JSW Steel 262.45 1.80
BPCL 388.25 1.94
M&M 642.60 1.22
Power Grid Corp 201.85 1.41
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 137.85 1.73
Power Grid Corp 201.40 1.23
M&M 642.80 1.16
Reliance 1,276.50 1.10
Tata Steel 490.80 0.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 332.40 -2.62
Bharti Infratel 267.10 -2.09
Yes Bank 109.25 -2.41
Larsen 1,541.00 0.08
IndusInd Bank 1,454.50 -0.48
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 109.90 -1.83
Larsen 1,527.50 -0.90
HCL Tech 1,066.15 -1.15
Sun Pharma 380.00 -0.94
IndusInd Bank 1,449.90 -0.74
See all Top Losers »

