Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Falls Over 150 Points; Banking, IT Stocks Drag

Top losers include Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, TCS and Infosys, shedding up to 2.55 per cent.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Falls Over 150 Points; Banking, IT Stocks Drag
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 150 points in early trade Wednesday dragged by losses in banking and IT stocks amid negative global cues. The 30-share index was trading 158.33 points, or 0.40 per cent, lower at 39,792.13 at 0940 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 44.95 points, or 0.38 per cent, down at 11,920.65.

Top losers include Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, TCS and Infosys, shedding up to 2.55 per cent. On the other hand, Vedanta, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, RIL and ITC fell up to 1.25 per cent.

According to experts, market mood turned negative tracking weak cues from other Asian markets amid escalation trade war tension between the US and China. US President Donald Trump Tuesday said he was not interested in a trade deal unless China agreed to four-five major points. "We had a deal with China and then they went back on the deal. They said, 'We don't want to have four major points, five major points'. So we changed it. But we had a deal with China. Unless they go back to that deal, I have no interest," he said.

Investors were also cautious ahead of the release of inflation numbers, scheduled for release later in the day, traders said. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a weak note in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 7 paise to 69.37 against the US dollar. The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 1.36 per cent lower at 61.44 per barrel.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE gauge rose 165.94 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 39,950.46; while the Nifty gained 42.90 points, or 0.36 per cent, to settle at 11,965.60. Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 95.79 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 151.01 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Tuesday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,690.94 -259.52 ( -0.65%)

NIFTY 50

11,888.10 -77.50 ( -0.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 628.10 -6.89
Yes Bank 135.15 -3.15
Tata Steel 505.60 2.66
Just Dial 764.50 3.02
Reliance 1,331.85 0.20
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 628.60 -6.83
Yes Bank 135.10 -3.02
KT 97.30 -0.05
Tata Steel 505.35 2.55
Dewan Housing 94.15 4.67
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 505.60 2.66
Vedanta 172.55 1.89
GAIL 311.20 1.68
Sun Pharma 396.50 1.68
ONGC 171.00 1.03
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 505.35 2.55
Vedanta 172.25 1.77
Sun Pharma 396.50 1.72
ONGC 170.85 1.09
IndusInd Bank 1,593.20 0.37
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 628.10 -6.89
Yes Bank 135.15 -3.15
Bharti Infratel 277.45 -2.01
Kotak Mahindra 1,478.00 -1.97
Bajaj Finance 3,494.40 -1.62
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.10 -3.02
Kotak Mahindra 1,478.10 -1.95
Bajaj Auto 2,943.80 -1.56
Bajaj Finance 3,489.30 -1.64
ICICI Bank 416.75 -1.12
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram