English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Falls Over 150 Points, Nifty Slips Below 10,300
Falling for the fourth straight session, the BSE 30-share barometer fell 169.20 points to 34,207.79 after hitting a low of 34,106.24.
File photo: A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai. (Image/Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell over 150 points and the NSE Nifty dropped below the 10,300-level in early trade on Monday on unabated foreign fund outflow amid weak Asian cues and the weakness in rupee.
Falling for the fourth straight session, the BSE 30-share barometer fell 169.20 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 34,207.79 after hitting a low of 34,106.24.
The gauge had plunged by 2,149.15 points in the previous three sessions. Sectoral indices, led by metal, realty, consumer durables, capital goods, healthcare, auto, FMCG, power and teck, were trading in the negative terrain, falling up to 3.38 per cent.
The NSE Nifty fell 88.85 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 10,227.60.
Top laggards include Vedanta, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, HDFC, Wipro, L&T, RIL, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, M&M and Axis Bank, dropping by up to 6.58 per cent.
However, Yes Bank, Coal India, SBI, ONGC, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were trading in the green on value buying. Foreign funds sold shares worth a net of Rs 3,370.14 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,902.07 crore Friday, provisional data showed.
Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 9,300 crore (USD 1.3 billion) from the Indian capital market in the last four trading sessions.
Brokers said besides unabated foreign fund outflows, losses at other Asian markets, led by China and Friday's losses in the US market, dampened trading sentiments here.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.87 per cent, while Taiwan TSEC index shed 0.78 per cent in their late morning deals. Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.95 per cent. Japanese markets are closed Monday for a public holiday.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.68 per cent down on Friday.
Falling for the fourth straight session, the BSE 30-share barometer fell 169.20 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 34,207.79 after hitting a low of 34,106.24.
The gauge had plunged by 2,149.15 points in the previous three sessions. Sectoral indices, led by metal, realty, consumer durables, capital goods, healthcare, auto, FMCG, power and teck, were trading in the negative terrain, falling up to 3.38 per cent.
The NSE Nifty fell 88.85 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 10,227.60.
Top laggards include Vedanta, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, HDFC, Wipro, L&T, RIL, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, M&M and Axis Bank, dropping by up to 6.58 per cent.
However, Yes Bank, Coal India, SBI, ONGC, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were trading in the green on value buying. Foreign funds sold shares worth a net of Rs 3,370.14 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,902.07 crore Friday, provisional data showed.
Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 9,300 crore (USD 1.3 billion) from the Indian capital market in the last four trading sessions.
Brokers said besides unabated foreign fund outflows, losses at other Asian markets, led by China and Friday's losses in the US market, dampened trading sentiments here.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.87 per cent, while Taiwan TSEC index shed 0.78 per cent in their late morning deals. Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.95 per cent. Japanese markets are closed Monday for a public holiday.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.68 per cent down on Friday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Thursday 04 October , 2018
Prithvi Shaw Becomes Youngest Indian to Score a Ton on Debut
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Thursday 04 October , 2018 Prithvi Shaw Becomes Youngest Indian to Score a Ton on Debut
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,109.40
|5.77
|Yes Bank
|221.20
|7.38
|Dewan Housing
|223.10
|-18.92
|Bajaj Finance
|1,974.85
|-2.39
|HDFC Bank
|1,945.00
|-1.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,107.95
|5.53
|Dewan Housing
|223.50
|-18.52
|Yes Bank
|220.80
|7.08
|HDFC
|1,670.15
|-2.62
|Bajaj Finance
|1,973.80
|-3.15
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|179.20
|8.54
|Yes Bank
|221.20
|7.38
|Reliance
|1,109.40
|5.77
|IOC
|124.85
|5.76
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,104.30
|4.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|220.80
|7.08
|Reliance
|1,107.95
|5.53
|Hero Motocorp
|2,881.75
|5.14
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,104.60
|4.87
|Asian Paints
|1,251.45
|3.61
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|206.75
|-10.75
|Hindalco
|222.55
|-7.67
|Tech Mahindra
|694.90
|-2.74
|Wipro
|317.50
|-2.40
|HDFC
|1,667.70
|-2.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|206.85
|-10.78
|HDFC
|1,670.15
|-2.62
|Wipro
|318.35
|-2.14
|Axis Bank
|556.50
|-2.10
|Tata Motors
|212.75
|-1.75
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan on Vikas Bahl: Impossible to Work With Any Person Guilty of Such Grave Misconduct
- Sonam Kapoor Says It’s Hard to Take Kangana Ranaut Seriously, Kangana Hits Back with Full Force
- Vodafone Launches Rs 279 Plan With 84 Days Validity to Take on Airtel And Jio
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Unveiling Tomorrow - What we Know so Far
- What Ails Windows 10 October Update: Microsoft’s Lack of Quality Control
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...