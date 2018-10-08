GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Falls Over 150 Points, Nifty Slips Below 10,300

Falling for the fourth straight session, the BSE 30-share barometer fell 169.20 points to 34,207.79 after hitting a low of 34,106.24.

October 8, 2018, 10:07 AM IST
File photo: A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai. (Image/Reuters)
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell over 150 points and the NSE Nifty dropped below the 10,300-level in early trade on Monday on unabated foreign fund outflow amid weak Asian cues and the weakness in rupee.

Falling for the fourth straight session, the BSE 30-share barometer fell 169.20 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 34,207.79 after hitting a low of 34,106.24.

The gauge had plunged by 2,149.15 points in the previous three sessions. Sectoral indices, led by metal, realty, consumer durables, capital goods, healthcare, auto, FMCG, power and teck, were trading in the negative terrain, falling up to 3.38 per cent.

The NSE Nifty fell 88.85 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 10,227.60.

Top laggards include Vedanta, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, HDFC, Wipro, L&T, RIL, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, M&M and Axis Bank, dropping by up to 6.58 per cent.

However, Yes Bank, Coal India, SBI, ONGC, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were trading in the green on value buying. Foreign funds sold shares worth a net of Rs 3,370.14 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,902.07 crore Friday, provisional data showed.

Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 9,300 crore (USD 1.3 billion) from the Indian capital market in the last four trading sessions.

Brokers said besides unabated foreign fund outflows, losses at other Asian markets, led by China and Friday's losses in the US market, dampened trading sentiments here.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.87 per cent, while Taiwan TSEC index shed 0.78 per cent in their late morning deals. Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.95 per cent. Japanese markets are closed Monday for a public holiday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.68 per cent down on Friday.

 
S&P BSE Sensex

34,474.38 +97.39 ( +0.28%)

Nifty 50

10,348.05 +31.60 ( +0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,109.40 5.77
Yes Bank 221.20 7.38
Dewan Housing 223.10 -18.92
Bajaj Finance 1,974.85 -2.39
HDFC Bank 1,945.00 -1.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,107.95 5.53
Dewan Housing 223.50 -18.52
Yes Bank 220.80 7.08
HDFC 1,670.15 -2.62
Bajaj Finance 1,973.80 -3.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 179.20 8.54
Yes Bank 221.20 7.38
Reliance 1,109.40 5.77
IOC 124.85 5.76
Kotak Mahindra 1,104.30 4.95
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 220.80 7.08
Reliance 1,107.95 5.53
Hero Motocorp 2,881.75 5.14
Kotak Mahindra 1,104.60 4.87
Asian Paints 1,251.45 3.61
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 206.75 -10.75
Hindalco 222.55 -7.67
Tech Mahindra 694.90 -2.74
Wipro 317.50 -2.40
HDFC 1,667.70 -2.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 206.85 -10.78
HDFC 1,670.15 -2.62
Wipro 318.35 -2.14
Axis Bank 556.50 -2.10
Tata Motors 212.75 -1.75
See all Top Losers »

