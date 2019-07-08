Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Falls Over 400 Points After Major Selloff in Global Equities

The 30-share index was trading 405.67 points, or 1.03 per cent, lower at 39,107.72 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader Nifty sank 128 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 11,683.15.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Falls Over 400 Points After Major Selloff in Global Equities
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex cracked over 400 points in early trade on Monday dragged by losses in HDFC twins, L&T and RIL stocks, amid heavy selloff in global equities.

The 30-share index was trading 405.67 points, or 1.03 per cent, lower at 39,107.72 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader Nifty sank 128 points, or 1.08 per cent, to 11,683.15. Top losers in the Sensex pack included Hero MotoCorp, L&T, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Tata Motors and HUL, falling up to 3.44 per cent. While, Yes Bank, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, Infosys, ITC, Vedanta and PowerGrid were among the gainers, rising up to 6 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge finished 394.67 points, or 0.99 per cent, lower at 39,513.39, and the Nifty sank 135.60 points or 1.14 per cent, to 11,811.15, after the Union Budget proposal to raise public shareholding threshold fanned fears of oversupply of new papers in an already overbought market.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 89.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 275.63 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Friday.

Besides overhang from the Union Budget, domestic equities extended losses tracking a major selloff in global equities, traders said.

Other Asian markets opened significantly lower as hopes of steep cuts in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve faded after the world's largest economy posted better-than-expected jobs data Friday.

Shanghai Composite Index plunged 2.46 per cent, Hang Seng 1.64 per cent, Nikkei 0.99 per cent and Kospi tumbled 1.85 per cent in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 15 paise to 68.57 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.06 per cent higher at 64.27 per barrel.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,900.39 -613.00 ( -1.55%)

NIFTY 50

11,620.90 -190.25 ( -1.61%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 92.80 5.28
Indiabulls Hsg 711.00 -2.25
SBI 355.55 -4.07
PNB 81.80 -0.30
Maruti Suzuki 6,155.05 -3.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 92.90 5.33
Indiabulls Hsg 711.00 -2.20
Motherson Sumi 118.70 -3.34
PNB 73.10 -10.58
HDFC 2,261.00 -0.77
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 92.80 5.28
HCL Tech 1,037.80 2.11
Bharti Infratel 262.85 0.71
TCS 2,176.55 0.62
Tech Mahindra 681.90 0.12
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 92.90 5.33
HCL Tech 1,039.55 2.26
TCS 2,175.80 0.65
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 153.75 -4.80
Hero Motocorp 2,394.65 -4.68
Bajaj Finance 3,554.65 -4.42
IOC 145.60 -4.34
NTPC 131.20 -3.88
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,395.35 -4.70
ONGC 153.85 -4.59
Bajaj Finance 3,553.55 -4.45
SBI 355.35 -4.11
Larsen 1,496.00 -3.92
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram