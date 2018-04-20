GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Falls Over 50 Points on Negative Global Cues, Weak Rupee

Besides, the release of the minutes of last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on April 4-5, indicating the Reserve Bank of India may shift to a hawkish monetary stance in June, weighed on investor sentiment.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Falls Over 50 Points on Negative Global Cues, Weak Rupee
File Photo.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex declined by about 80 points in early session on Friday, in tandem with weak global cues amid rupee's plunge below the 66 mark.

Besides, the release of the minutes of last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on April 4-5, indicating the Reserve Bank of India may shift to a hawkish monetary stance in June, weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share index, which had gained 95.61 points in Thursday's session, was quoting lower by 79.95 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 34,347.34, with metal, banking, realty, FMCG, power and PSU stocks leading the fall.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 25.20 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 10,540.10.

Brokers said, besides continued capital outflows by foreign funds, profit-booking in recent gainers, rupee's fall below the 66-mark against the dollar and higher global crude oil prices, hurt trading sentiments.

Bucking the trend, shares of the country's largest software exporter TCS climbed 3.81 per cent, to Rs 3,312.30 after the company yesterday reported a 4.4 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,904 crore for the March 2018 quarter and its board recommended a 1:1 bonus share issue.

Laggards were Tata Steel, Asian Paint, ITC, SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, M&M and RIL, falling by up to 1.39 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 624.99 crore in Thursday's trade, provisional data showed.

Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.18 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.73 per cent in early trade on Friday. Japan's Nikkei, however, rose 0.14 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average had ended 0.34 per cent lower in Thursday's trade.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,415.58 -11.71 ( -0.03%)

Nifty 50

10,564.05 -1.25 ( -0.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,402.45 +211.30 +6.62
Infosys 1,178.45 +45.60 +4.03
Mindtree 979.85 +82.25 +9.16
Yes Bank 308.55 -9.95 -3.12
Hindalco 262.10 -2.65 -1.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,406.40 +215.75 +6.76
HDFC 1,831.65 -32.80 -1.76
Infosys 1,178.25 +45.55 +4.02
Alkem Lab 1,776.00 -23.70 -1.32
Force Motors 3,139.35 +223.80 +7.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,402.45 +211.30 +6.62
Tech Mahindra 700.50 +35.30 +5.31
HCL Tech 1,062.35 +43.80 +4.30
Infosys 1,178.45 +45.60 +4.03
Coal India 292.05 +8.85 +3.13
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,406.40 +215.75 +6.76
Infosys 1,178.25 +45.55 +4.02
Coal India 292.05 +9.20 +3.25
Wipro 298.35 +6.75 +2.31
Bharti Airtel 400.75 +5.80 +1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 308.55 -9.95 -3.12
ICICI Bank 282.15 -7.45 -2.57
Tata Steel 606.20 -15.75 -2.53
SBI 241.20 -4.95 -2.01
Bajaj Finserv 5,286.35 -98.85 -1.84
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 308.45 -9.55 -3.00
ICICI Bank 281.95 -7.20 -2.49
Tata Steel 606.35 -14.20 -2.29
SBI 241.40 -4.85 -1.97
NTPC 174.25 -3.20 -1.80
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Recommended For You