An initiative by &
Sensex Gains 130 Points; Oil And Gas, IT Stocks Save Day

After a highly volatile session, the 30-share index settled 129.98 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 39,816.48. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,838.49 and a low of 39,499.19.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
Sensex Gains 130 Points; Oil And Gas, IT Stocks Save Day
Representative image (Credit: Reuters)
Mumbai: Continuing their rising streak for a second day, the BSE Sensex advanced by 130 points and the NSE Nifty added nearly 45 points on Tuesday, led by gains in oil and gas, IT and financial stocks.

After a highly volatile session, the 30-share index settled 129.98 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 39,816.48. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,838.49 and a low of 39,499.19.

The broader NSE Nifty too rose 44.70 points, or 0.38 per cent, to finish at 11,910.30. During the day, the index touched a high of 11,917.45 and a low of 11,814.70.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included ONGC, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Maruti, HCL Tech, Mahindra and Mahindra, HUL, TechM and SBI — rising up to 2.89 per cent.

Yes Bank, on the other hand, was the biggest loser on the index, falling 7.60 per cent, after reports that a borrower defaulted on scheduled interest payments on a Rs 1,200-crore loan to the private lender.

Other losers included Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Hero MotoCorp — shedding up to 2.47 per cent.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated by 6 paise to 69.01 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.22 per cent to USD 64.92 per barrel.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a mixed note, while equity markets in Europe were rangebound in their respective early sessions. ​

S&P BSE SENSEX

39,816.48 +129.98 ( +0.33%)

NIFTY 50

11,910.30 +44.70 ( +0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.80 -7.65
Indiabulls Hsg 642.40 3.29
Adani Power 64.75 7.38
Bharat Fin 898.00 -0.93
Zee Entertain 356.40 -0.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.85 -7.60
Adani Power 64.80 7.55
Indiabulls Hsg 641.70 3.17
Reliance 1,278.05 0.75
Godrej Prop 959.45 -12.57
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 656.15 3.80
Indiabulls Hsg 642.40 3.29
ONGC 165.65 2.89
Eicher Motors 20,137.45 2.61
IOC 154.70 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 165.70 2.89
HDFC 2,280.70 1.50
Bharti Airtel 353.50 1.43
Coal India 252.40 1.30
Infosys 739.90 1.20
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.80 -7.65
Tata Motors 163.75 -2.53
Sun Pharma 395.55 -2.42
IndusInd Bank 1,416.55 -1.19
Dr Reddys Labs 2,627.65 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.85 -7.60
Tata Motors 163.70 -2.47
Sun Pharma 395.55 -2.36
IndusInd Bank 1,416.50 -1.17
Bajaj Auto 2,881.65 -1.00
See all Top Losers »

