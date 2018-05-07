GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Gains 146 Points on Global Cues

All the sectoral indices, led by consumer durables, realty, IT, tech and banking, were trading in the green with gains of up to 1.56 percent. The broad-based NSE Nifty too rose by 41.55 points or 0.39 percent to 10,659.80.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2018, 10:38 AM IST
File photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange. (REUTERS)
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Market benchmark Sensex surged over 146 points in opening trade today on fresh buying by domestic institutional investors amid a strengthening rupee.

Asian markets were also trading in the green as weaker-than-expected US wage growth helped calm investor fears about rising interest rates and inflation.

Meanwhile, investors digested last week's trade talks between the US and China in Beijing, where a consensus emerged on some issues. The 30-share Sensex rose by 146.18 points, or 0.41 percent, to 35,061.56 in early trade. The gauge had lost 261.04 points in the previous two sessions.

All the sectoral indices, led by consumer durables, realty, IT, tech and banking, were trading in the green with gains of up to 1.56 percent.
The broad-based NSE Nifty too rose by 41.55 points or 0.39 percent to 10,659.80.

Major gainers that supported the recovery were M&M, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Wipro, Kotak Bank, ONGC, ITC, Tata Steel, SBI, RIL, Tata Motors, L&T and Yes Bank, rising up to 1.76 percent.

Brokers said buying by domestic institutional investors and retail investors amid a firm trend at other Asian bourses
following strong closing on Wall Street led the markets higher.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors bought shares worth a net Rs 1,084.09 crore, while foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth Rs 1,628.23 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.52 percent and Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.06 percent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.45 percent in early trade. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.39 percent higher in Friday's trade

S&P BSE Sensex

35,208.14 +292.76 ( +0.84%)

Nifty 50

10,715.50 +97.25 ( +0.92%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 240.25 +65.60 +37.56
TCS 3,420.95 -59.80 -1.72
ICICI Bank 289.80 +6.95 +2.46
Wockhardt 740.80 -61.90 -7.71
HDFC 1,918.70 +8.35 +0.44
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 240.70 +66.15 +37.90
Power Grid Corp 209.75 +2.00 +0.96
Wockhardt 740.10 -62.75 -7.82
HDFC Bank 1,979.75 -8.10 -0.41
SBI 246.50 +4.55 +1.88
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 343.80 +14.05 +4.26
M&M 885.60 +31.30 +3.66
Axis Bank 536.10 +15.80 +3.04
Hindalco 237.85 +6.50 +2.81
Tata Steel 596.45 +15.70 +2.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 885.60 +31.40 +3.68
Axis Bank 534.95 +14.65 +2.82
Tata Steel 595.95 +14.65 +2.52
ICICI Bank 289.40 +6.50 +2.30
Reliance 971.85 +17.95 +1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 773.90 -21.70 -2.73
Dr Reddys Labs 2,069.50 -37.10 -1.76
TCS 3,420.95 -59.80 -1.72
Coal India 267.40 -3.90 -1.44
Cipla 591.05 -5.95 -1.00
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,068.85 -36.95 -1.75
TCS 3,427.70 -53.15 -1.53
Coal India 267.65 -4.10 -1.51
Sun Pharma 513.55 -5.20 -1.00
HDFC Bank 1,979.75 -8.10 -0.41
See all Top Losers »

