1-min read

Sensex Gains 147 Points on Firm Global Cues, Nifty Reclaims 10,600

Major gainers were Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, M&M, HUL, Axis Bank, ITC, RIL, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, Dr Reddy's, ONGC, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Auto, rising up to 2 percent.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 147 points and Nifty reclaimed 10,600 mark in early trade on Wednesday on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors amid firm Asian cues.

Encouraging earnings by blue-chip companies also added to the uptrend.

The 30-share index rose 147.25 points, or 0.42 percent, to 34,598.02. The gauge had gained 35.19 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty was up 23.90 points, or 0.22 percent, to 10,608.60

Brokers said sustained buying by domestic institutional investors, firm trend other Asian bourses and encouraging earnings by some blue chips company boosted the sentiment here.

Sectoral indices, led by realty, FMCG, auto, bankex and consumer durables, were trading in the positive zone with gains of up to 0.93 percent.

On the other hand, shares of Bharti Airtel fell 0.94 percent and IDFC Bank dropped 0.10 percent, ahead of their Q4 results scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Metal stocks cracked as aluminium prices continued to fall after the US softened its stance on sanctions against Russian metals giant United Company Rusal, leading to a record plunge in aluminium prices.

Nalco, Hindalco, Vedanta and Jindal Steel were among the top losers in the BSE metal index, diving by up to 8 percent.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 387.26 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 259.08 crore on Tuesday, per provisional data showed.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.67 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.20 percent in early trade. Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.95 percent.

US stocks ended on a mixed note as investors grappled with rising bond yields and a mixed bag of earnings reports. The yield on the 10-year

Treasury note climbed, settling just below the 3 percent level.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.06 percent down in Tuesday's trade.

S&P BSE Sensex

34,616.64 +165.87 ( +0.48%)

Nifty 50

10,614.35 +29.65 ( +0.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,385.65 -23.00 -0.67
Reliance 970.05 +34.05 +3.64
Hindalco 236.75 -18.85 -7.37
Yes Bank 324.00 +10.95 +3.50
ICICI Prudentia 418.15 +29.75 +7.66
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 323.40 +10.35 +3.31
TCS 3,385.65 -29.55 -0.87
Hindalco 236.80 -18.95 -7.41
HDFC 1,853.35 +22.35 +1.22
Sundaram Fin 1,773.55 +64.25 +3.76
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 970.05 +34.05 +3.64
Yes Bank 324.00 +10.95 +3.50
Bajaj Finserv 5,427.65 +133.65 +2.52
M&M 838.55 +14.25 +1.73
ICICI Bank 284.10 +4.70 +1.68
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 969.75 +34.60 +3.70
Yes Bank 323.40 +10.35 +3.31
M&M 838.45 +15.95 +1.94
Adani Ports 391.95 +6.70 +1.74
ICICI Bank 284.20 +4.65 +1.66
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 236.75 -18.85 -7.37
Wipro 286.95 -10.40 -3.50
Infosys 1,154.50 -33.20 -2.80
Tech Mahindra 682.70 -19.30 -2.75
Vedanta 297.40 -7.65 -2.51
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 287.05 -9.80 -3.30
Infosys 1,153.90 -29.45 -2.49
Tata Steel 598.25 -7.45 -1.23
SBI 240.60 -2.10 -0.87
TCS 3,385.65 -29.55 -0.87
See all Top Losers »

