Sensex Gains 60 Points in Early Trade Amid Positive Global Cues

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included HDFC, ITC, TCS, NTPC, Asian Paint, L&T, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Sun Pharma.

PTI

October 17, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
BSE
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 60 points in early trade on Thursday led by gains in banking stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

Besides, easing global crude prices also helped buying sentiment, traders said. The 30-share index was trading 60.48 points, or 0.16 per cent, higher at 38,659.47 in morning trade. The broader NSE Nifty was trading almost flat - up 2 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 11,466.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included HDFC, ITC, TCS, NTPC, Asian Paint, L&T, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, Vedanta, Tata Steel, ONGC, HCL Tech, M&M, TechM and Tata Motors fell up to 1.94 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 92.90 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 38,598.99. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty rose 35.70 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 11,464.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to be net buyers in the capital market, infusing Rs 686.33 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,576.73 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading on a positive note, while those in Seoul were in the red.

The US markets finished modestly lower on Wednesday after a subdued retail sales report.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.69 per cent to USD 59.01 per barrel.

The rupee, meanwhile, strengthened by 3 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.40 in early session.

The rupee, meanwhile, strengthened by 3 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.40 in early session.
NIFTY 50

11,471.20 +7.20 ( +0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 173.85 0.46
Reliance 1,381.25 0.65
Eicher Motors 19,969.90 3.90
HDFC 2,068.30 0.96
TCS 2,013.15 -1.62
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 173.70 0.46
Bajaj Consumer 258.40 10.12
Yes Bank 41.25 0.24
Tata Motors 126.00 0.16
Bajaj Finance 4,057.70 0.97
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 19,960.00 3.85
Britannia NCD 3,248.60 2.26
Zee Entertain 263.75 1.58
Asian Paints 1,785.80 1.14
HDFC 2,068.30 0.96
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,785.40 1.12
HDFC 2,067.50 0.85
Bajaj Finance 4,057.70 0.97
ITC 245.50 0.74
TCS 2,013.90 0.65
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 215.70 -2.09
Hindalco 184.70 -1.73
Vedanta 147.45 -1.63
TCS 2,013.05 -1.63
Tata Steel 343.00 -1.27
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 147.40 -1.54
Tata Steel 343.25 -1.21
HCL Tech 1,090.45 -0.94
ONGC 140.55 -0.74
Bharti Airtel 383.20 -0.52
See all Top Losers »

