1-min read

Sensex Gains Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 10,350

The NSE Nifty too was up 47.65 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 10,379.25.

PTI

Updated:April 9, 2018, 9:58 AM IST
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) logo is seen at the BSE building in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced over 100 points in early trade on Monday on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors amid firm Asian cues.

Continuing its upward march for the third straight session, the 30-share index rose 136.45 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 33,763.42. The gauge had gained 607.90 points in the previous two sessions.

Sectoral indices, led by consumer durables, metal, realty and capital goods stocks, were trading in the positive zone with gains of up to 1.40 per cent.

Brokers said that a firm trend at other Asian markets on easing concerns about a sharp rise in US interest rates and buying by investors ahead of earnings season, scheduled to begin this week, helped lift market sentiment.

Major gainers were Kotak Bank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Asian Paint, RIL, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki and Dr Reddy's, gaining by up to 1.29 per cent.

Top losers were ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Infosys, falling up to 2 per cent.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.06 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.97 per cent. Shanghai Composite Index too edged higher by 0.15 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 2.34 per cent down in Friday's trade after Donald Trump warned of tariffs on an additional USD 100 billion worth of Chinese imports.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
S&P BSE Sensex

33,769.81 +142.84 ( +0.42%)

Nifty 50

10,380.75 +49.15 ( +0.48%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 971.15 +30.85 +3.28
ICICI Bank 278.20 -2.45 -0.87
Tata Steel 587.95 +0.75 +0.13
Bharti Airtel 384.65 -0.30 -0.08
Jubilant Food 2,457.85 +27.50 +1.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Piramal Enter 2,645.00 -16.50 -0.62
Dr Reddys Labs 2,127.75 +3.55 +0.17
CG Consumer 236.00 +5.30 +2.30
ICICI Lombard 764.70 -25.25 -3.20
RBL Bank 498.65 +5.00 +1.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 368.35 +14.40 +4.07
Titan Company 971.00 +30.70 +3.26
BPCL 445.95 +12.00 +2.77
Hindalco 219.45 +5.45 +2.55
IOC 178.30 +4.05 +2.32
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,162.00 +18.20 +1.59
IndusInd Bank 1,853.00 +29.20 +1.60
Yes Bank 318.85 +4.65 +1.48
Kotak Mahindra 1,134.95 +15.85 +1.42
HDFC Bank 1,939.70 +17.00 +0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,114.95 -12.05 -1.07
ICICI Bank 278.35 -2.30 -0.82
Tata Motors 362.00 -2.10 -0.58
GAIL 332.50 -1.75 -0.52
Coal India 274.75 -1.05 -0.38
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,115.00 -14.30 -1.27
ICICI Bank 278.40 -2.20 -0.78
Tata Motors (D) 205.00 -1.40 -0.68
Tata Motors 362.05 -1.80 -0.49
Bharti Airtel 384.60 -0.80 -0.21
See all Top Losers »

