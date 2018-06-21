GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Gets a Buying Lift, Up 123 pts; RIL at New High

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2018, 10:07 AM IST
Representative image
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex climbed over 123 points to 35,670.39 in opening trade today, led by gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, amid continued buying by domestic institutional investors.

The 30-share index was quoting higher by 123.06 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 35,670.39. It had gained 260.59 points in the previous session.

All the sectoral indices were trading higher, led by capital goods, consumer durables, infrastructure, banking, realty and oil and gas.

Similarly, the broader 50-share NSE Nifty edged up 37.55 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 10,809.60.
Stocks of Reliance Industries continued its upward trajectory, scaling a new peak of Rs 1,031 by surging 1.08 per cent.

Other gainers included Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Axis Bank IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, TCS, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel, rising by up to 2.05 per cent.

Sentiment was largely buoyed by continued pumping of funds into markets by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) amid a mixed trend at other Asian markets.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.52 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.84 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite too was marginally down.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.17 per cent lower yesterday.

