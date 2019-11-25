Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Hits Record Peak, Rallies Nearly 500 Points; Nifty Reclaims 12,000

After scaling its record peak, the 30-share index was trading 487.76 points, or 1.21 per cent, higher at 40,847.17. Similarly, the broader Nifty soared 136.80 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 12,051.20.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 2:17 PM IST
Sensex Hits Record Peak, Rallies Nearly 500 Points; Nifty Reclaims 12,000
Image for representation only.

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex zoomed nearly 500 points to hit its life-time high of 40,857.73 in afternoon session on Monday led by strong buying sentiment in metal, banking and telecom stocks amid positive cues from global equities.

After scaling its record peak, the 30-share index was trading 487.76 points, or 1.21 per cent, higher at 40,847.17. Similarly, the broader Nifty soared 136.80 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 12,051.20.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 5.69 per cent, followed by Tata Steel that rose 4.74 per cent, Vedanta 2.81 per cent, IndusInd Bank 2.49 per cent, HDFC 2.40 per cent, Maruti 2.20 per cent, Hero MotoCorp 2.12 per cent and Kotak Bank 1.95 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank fell up to 3.24 per cent, ONGC 1.53 per cent, ITC 0.10 per cent and NTPC 0.04 per cent.

According to traders, domestic benchmarks followed global equities which were enthused by fresh optimism over a trade truce between the US and China amid reports that an initial deal may be signed by the end of this year.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading up to 1.50 per cent higher.

Stock exchanges in Europe also opened on a positive note.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated marginally against the US dollar to 71.69 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.21 per cent to USD 62.50 per barrel.

NIFTY 50

12,073.75 +159.35 ( +1.34%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 451.40 7.31
Indiabulls Hsg 259.45 9.31
ICICI Bank 497.80 0.20
Tata Steel 419.50 4.88
Yes Bank 63.75 -1.62
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Eris Life 432.00 4.28
HDFC Bank 1,273.00 0.60
Indiabulls Hsg 265.75 12.13
Larsen 1,380.00 0.11
Yes Bank 63.70 -1.70
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 250.15 7.82
Bharti Airtel 451.40 7.31
Tata Steel 419.50 4.88
Hindalco 199.25 4.73
Grasim 822.90 3.74
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 454.50 7.96
Tata Steel 420.50 5.23
IndusInd Bank 1,496.50 3.45
Axis Bank 756.00 3.26
HDFC 2,295.00 2.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 343.80 -3.99
ONGC 130.95 -2.17
Yes Bank 63.75 -1.62
BPCL 507.40 -0.39
GAIL 122.10 -0.20
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 130.90 -2.17
Yes Bank 63.70 -1.70
See all Top Losers »

