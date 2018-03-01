GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Inches Higher on Positive GDP Data, Nifty Above 10,500

All sectoral indices inched higher, led by gains in metals, capital goods, infrastructure, realty, banking and auto stocks.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2018, 10:03 AM IST
File Photo.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rose over 63 points in opening deals on Thursday, supported by fresh buying activity triggered by positive GDP data for the December quarter amid mixed Asian cues.

The 30-share index, which had lost 261.71 points in the previous two sessions, opened 63.02 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 34,247.06.

All sectoral indices inched higher, led by gains in metals, capital goods, infrastructure, realty, banking and auto stocks.

The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,500-mark, rising 25.85 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 10,518.70.

Market sentiment bolstered after the release of GDP data on Wednesday, that showed the economy recorded a five-quarter high growth of 7.2 per cent in the October-December quarter on good show by key sectors like agriculture, construction and manufacturing.

Besides, the combined index of the eight core sectors, including coal, steel, cement and petroleum, rose 6.7% in January, up from 3.4 per cent in same month a year ago.

Major gainers that supported key indices include Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel, rising up to 1.70 per cent.

A mixed trend in other Asian markets influenced investor sentiment here, traders said.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.02 per cent while Shanghai Composite index up 0.44 per cent in early trade today. Japan's Nikkei, however, sheds 1.60 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.50 per cent lower on Wednesday.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
S&P BSE Sensex

34,046.94 -137.10 ( -0.40%)

Nifty 50

10,458.35 -34.50 ( -0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 101.05 -0.35 -0.35
Venkys 4,109.65 +185.40 +4.72
Fortis Health 161.05 +1.25 +0.78
SBI 262.15 -5.85 -2.18
HDFC 1,814.15 +5.45 +0.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 340.00 -7.15 -2.06
Interglobe Avi 1,331.00 -4.45 -0.33
Cholamandalam 1,452.05 -17.30 -1.18
Venkys 4,108.45 +170.80 +4.34
Fortis Health 160.80 +1.00 +0.63
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 441.90 +12.35 +2.88
Aurobindo Pharm 624.10 +10.20 +1.66
Coal India 312.90 +3.75 +1.21
IndusInd Bank 1,700.35 +19.60 +1.17
Bajaj Finance 1,659.35 +19.10 +1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 312.80 +3.25 +1.05
IndusInd Bank 1,697.25 +17.40 +1.04
BHEL 90.70 +0.70 +0.78
HUL 1,325.65 +9.30 +0.71
Kotak Mahindra 1,095.00 +6.25 +0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 304.95 -8.30 -2.65
SBI 262.15 -5.85 -2.18
UPL 714.25 -14.50 -1.99
Vedanta 323.25 -6.50 -1.97
Lupin 803.90 -16.05 -1.96
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 305.25 -8.25 -2.63
SBI 262.55 -6.20 -2.31
Infosys 1,160.25 -14.00 -1.19
Adani Ports 407.20 -1.05 -0.26
Axis Bank 526.10 -3.50 -0.66
See all Top Losers »

