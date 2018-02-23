GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Jumps 107 Points as March F&O Series Opens Strong

The 30-share Sensex, which had lost 25.36 points in the previous session, was trading higher by 107.09 points, or 0.31 percent, at 33,926.59.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2018, 2:50 PM IST
Sensex Jumps 107 Points as March F&O Series Opens Strong
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 107 points to 33,926.59 in a early session on Friday as the March derivatives series kicked off on a strong note amid positive Asian cues.

The 30-share Sensex, which had lost 25.36 points in the previous session, was trading higher by 107.09 points, or 0.31 percent, at 33,926.59.

All BSE sectoral indices were in the green, led by healthcare, bank, metal, and realty stocks, rising by up to 1.33 percent.

The NSE Nifty50 recovered 39.85 points, or 0.38 percent, to 10,422.55.

Brokers said investors were creating fresh positions at the start of March futures and options (F&O) series, that led to a recovery in the market.

Major gainers include Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Dr. Reddy's, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, Wipro, and NTPC, rising up to 3.09 percent.

Stocks of Punjab National Bank which had been under selling pressure since the massive fraud detection, however, edged 1.05 percent higher.

Shares of Gitanjali Gems slumped for yet another session and slumped nearly 5 percent to Rs 24.80.

A firm trend in Asian markets on positive cues from Wall Street pushed buying activity in bourses here, they added.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.67 percent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.36 percent in early trade.

China's Shanghai Composite Index too edged higher by 0.14 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 164.7 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 24,962.48 on Thursday.

The S&P500 gained 2.63 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,703.96.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
