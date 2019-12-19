Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Jumps 140 Points, Nifty Advances Nearly 40 Points

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising up to 2.46 per cent, followed by Hero MotoCorp, TCS, HUL, RIL and ONGC.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
BSE
Representative image.

Mumbai Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 140 points to hit its lifetime high of 41,698.43 in afternoon session on Thursday tracking gains in index heavyweights RIL, TCS and HDFC Bank amid persistent foreign fund inflow.

Similarly, the broader Nifty advanced 39.60 points to hit its all-time (intra-day) high of 12,261.25.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising up to 2.46 per cent, followed by Hero MotoCorp, TCS, HUL, RIL and ONGC.

On the other hand, Yes Bank was the top loser, shedding up to 2.57 per cent. Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Tata Steel were also trading in the red.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge settled 206.40 points, or 0.50 per cent, up at its all-time closing high of 41,558.57, and the Nifty advanced 56.65 points, or 0.47 per cent, to its record closing peak of 12,221.65.

According to traders, after opening on a cautious note on news of US President Donald Trump's impeachment, domestic equities resumed their record-setting streak amid unabated after US Donald Trump became the third President in US history to be impeached foreign fund inflow.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,836.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,267.57 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchange showed.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a mixed note.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.08 per cent to USD 66.22 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 8 paise to 71.05 against the US dollar in morning session.

NIFTY 50

12,259.70 +38.05 ( +0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
Reliance 1,609.95 2.16
TCS 2,229.05 2.83
HDFC 2,411.90 -1.36
Tata Motors 179.15 2.49
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,605.15 1.87
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
Tata Steel 446.75 0.48
Tata Motors 179.15 2.55
Indiabulls Hsg 293.80 -2.84
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
Eicher Motors 22,427.15 3.18
TCS 2,229.05 2.83
Bharti Airtel 449.45 2.54
Tata Motors 179.15 2.49
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 49.90 6.74
TCS 2,228.65 2.83
Tata Motors 179.15 2.55
Bharti Airtel 448.50 2.35
M&M 535.05 2.32
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 149.35 -2.26
Grasim 742.95 -1.49
Sun Pharma 433.60 -1.40
HDFC 2,411.90 -1.36
Adani Ports 369.65 -1.30
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 149.35 -2.26
Sun Pharma 433.55 -1.44
HDFC 2,414.05 -1.34
IndusInd Bank 1,489.95 -0.76
Bajaj Finance 4,091.10 -0.69
