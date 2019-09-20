Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Jumps 1,600 Points After FinMin Sitharaman Cuts Corporate Tax Rate; Top Gainers

At 11:45 am, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 1,602.42 points, or 4.4%, to 37,695.89, while Nifty 50 rose 464.65 points, or 4.34%, to 11,169.45.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 20, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Sensex
Image for representation.
Loading...

Indian stock market indices shot up sharply over 4% in trade on Friday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed the corporate tax to 22% for domestic companies if they do not avail any incentive or concession.

At 11:45 am, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 1,602.42 points, or 4.4%, to 37,695.89, while Nifty 50 rose 464.65 points, or 4.34%, to 11,169.45. Here’s a quick snapshot at what is happening on the stock exchanges today:

Market breadth: Market breadth was extremely positive. It means more number of stocks traded in the green than in the red. Of the total 2,134 stocks traded on BSE, 1,491 advanced, while 554 declined. A total of 89 stocks remained unchanged.

Top sectoral gainers: All the sectoral indices were trading in the green. The BSE Auto Index was the top gainer, up 6.65%, followed by BSE Bankex (up 5.6%) and BSE Capital Goods (up 5.2%).

Top Sensex gainers: Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was the top gainer, up 10.7%, followed by HDFC Bank (up 8.8%) and IndusInd Bank (up 7.5%).

Largecap stocks that rose over 5%: Apart from Maruti, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank, other Sensex stocks like Yes Bank, Hero Moto Corp, ICICI Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Reliance Industries rose 5-8%.

Most actively traded stocks: HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Yes Bank were the most actively traded stocks on BSE.

Top gainers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Jamna Auto Industries Ltd (up 12%), Shree Cement (up 11.8%), Eicher Motor (up 11%), Ashok Leyland (up 10.8%) and RBL Bank (up 10%) were among the other top gainers.

Top losers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, HDIL, Coffee Day Enterprises, Manpasand Beverages and CG Power were down nearly 5% each.

S&P BSE SENSEX

38,014.62 +1,921.15 ( +5.32%)

NIFTY 50

11,274.20 +569.40 ( +5.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,049.30 3.78
Maruti Suzuki 6,591.95 10.39
ICICI Bank 417.50 7.99
HDFC Bank 1,199.60 8.95
Reliance 1,254.35 6.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Astral Poly Tec 1,213.70 5.25
HDFC 2,052.10 3.92
SBI Life Insura 815.85 1.73
Zee Entertain 301.10 -2.49
Maruti Suzuki 6,585.25 10.89
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 17,860.20 13.38
Hero Motocorp 2,862.90 13.06
IndusInd Bank 1,419.60 10.71
UltraTechCement 4,269.65 10.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,591.95 10.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,849.40 12.52
Maruti Suzuki 6,585.25 10.89
IndusInd Bank 1,419.60 10.74
Bajaj Finance 3,705.60 10.19
SBI 301.70 10.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 196.20 -2.46
Zee Entertain 301.40 -2.41
Infosys 805.00 -1.91
TCS 2,065.45 -1.74
NTPC 119.85 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 196.35 -2.39
Infosys 805.10 -1.94
TCS 2,065.60 -1.74
NTPC 119.90 -1.52
See all Top Losers »

