1-min read

Sensex Jumps 169 Points; IT Stocks Rally Amid Positive Global Cues

Analysts said investors took positive cues from upbeat global markets amid easing global trade war concerns after the US dropped plans to impose tariffs on Mexico.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
Sensex Jumps 169 Points; IT Stocks Rally Amid Positive Global Cues
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: BSE benchmark Sensex rose 169 points on Monday, led by gains in IT stocks amid positive global cues. The NSE barometer Nifty gained 52 points to reclaim the 11,900 level.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were TCS, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Axis Bank, L&T, ITC, PowerGrid, HCL Tech and Tata Steel, ending up to 2.39 per cent. On the other hand, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Coal India and ONGC were among the top losers, falling up to 2.89 per cent.

Analysts said investors took positive cues from upbeat global markets amid easing global trade war concerns after the US dropped plans to impose tariffs on Mexico. After soaring over 350 points during the day, the BSE gauge settled 168.62 points, or 0.43 per cent, higher at 39,784.52. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,979.48 and a low of 39,619.97. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 52.05 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 11,922.70. During the day, the index touched a high of 11,975.05 and a low of 11,871.75.

In Asia, Shanghai Composite Index settled 0.86 per cent higher, Hang Seng rallied 2.27 per cent, Nikkei jumped 1.20 per cent and Kospi gained 1.31 per cent. Bourses in Europe were also trading higher in their early deals.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 9 paise to 69.55 against the US dollar. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell marginally to USD 63.23 per barrel.

S&P BSE SENSEX

39,784.52 +168.62 ( +0.43%)

NIFTY 50

11,922.70 +52.05 ( +0.44%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.86
Reliance 1,319.15 0.32
SBI 344.30 0.66
Rel Capital 91.70 -8.25
HDFC 2,194.05 -0.76
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.89
Vaibhav Global 831.25 8.68
Hawkins Cooker 2,971.95 0.29
Rel Capital 91.20 -8.85
Jubilant Life 478.15 0.55
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,994.30 3.28
Tech Mahindra 768.20 2.32
TCS 2,231.50 2.28
Infosys 753.50 1.95
Dr Reddys Labs 2,633.20 2.03
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,231.10 2.39
Infosys 753.60 1.93
HCL Tech 1,091.80 1.17
Power Grid Corp 193.55 1.23
Larsen 1,532.20 1.25
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 389.65 -3.31
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.86
Coal India 259.30 -2.35
GAIL 307.25 -2.10
Tata Motors 166.20 -1.95
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.89
Tata Motors 166.15 -1.92
Coal India 260.00 -1.89
ONGC 164.85 -1.61
Hero Motocorp 2,739.30 -0.77
