Sensex Jumps 184 Points to Hit Fresh Record High as Nifty Reclaims 12,000-Mark

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, RIL, ITC, Vedanta, Asian Paints, HDFC and Infosys, advancing up to 3.02 per cent.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
Sensex Jumps 184 Points to Hit Fresh Record High as Nifty Reclaims 12,000-Mark
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose 184 points to scale a fresh closing peak of 40,654 on Thursday, tracking gains in metal, energy and banking stocks as positive domestic and global cues enthused investors.

After hitting a record intra-day high of 40,688.27, the 30-share Sensex ended 183.96 points, or 0.45 per cent higher at 40,653.74. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty ended with a gain of 46 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 12,012.05.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, RIL, ITC, Vedanta, Asian Paints, HDFC and Infosys, advancing up to 3.02 per cent. On the other hand, Yes Bank, HUL, ONGC, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, L&T and NTPC fell up to 3.27 per cent.

In order to boost growth by steering consumption in real estate, the government on Wednesday approved a Rs 25,000-crore fund to help complete over 1,600 stalled housing projects.

The fresh booster is likely to have a positive impact on related industries as well, experts said, adding that strong corporate earnings and sustained foreign fund inflow have also kept domestic market sentiment upbeat.

Further, global markets turned positive after the Chinese commerce ministry said that China and the US have agreed on a plan to remove tariffs imposed on two-way goods in stages, as negotiators try to craft a trade deal.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled in the positive terrain following the news. Exchanges in Europe too were trading in the green in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 5 paise to 70.92 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.38 per cent to USD 62.59 per barrel.

NIFTY 50

12,012.05 +46.00 ( +0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 238.35 8.64
Tata Steel 403.10 -0.33
Yes Bank 66.45 -3.28
HDFC 2,251.00 1.37
SBI 318.15 0.19
