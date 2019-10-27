Sensex Jumps 195 Points and Nifty Reclaims 11,600 to Mark Beginning of Hindu Samvat
The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 194.87 points at 39,252.93 in the first few minutes of trade. The broader NSE Nifty also rose by 56.55 points to 11,644.95.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 195 points in the opening trade of the special Muhurat session on Sunday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2076.
The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 194.87 points at 39,252.93 in the first few minutes of trade. The broader NSE Nifty also rose by 56.55 points to 11,644.95.
Barring telecom, all BSE sectoral indices were in the green, led by auto, industrials, metal and basic materials.
Brokers said buying activity gathered momentum as investors opened their books on the first session of Samvat 2076.
Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Infosys, Vedanta Ltd, ITC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and RIL, rallying up to 16.07 per cent.
However, Bharti Airtel, TCS, HUL, Maruti and PowerGrid slipped up to 1.86 per cent.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 435.42 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought to the tune of Rs 440.16 crore, as per provisional data.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|147.20
|16.04
|Yes Bank
|54.65
|4.79
|ICICI Bank
|469.50
|0.09
|SBI
|281.40
|-0.05
|Reliance
|1,433.30
|0.15
