Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Jumps 195 Points and Nifty Reclaims 11,600 to Mark Beginning of Hindu Samvat

The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 194.87 points at 39,252.93 in the first few minutes of trade. The broader NSE Nifty also rose by 56.55 points to 11,644.95.

PTI

Updated:October 27, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Jumps 195 Points and Nifty Reclaims 11,600 to Mark Beginning of Hindu Samvat
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 195 points in the opening trade of the special Muhurat session on Sunday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2076.

The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 194.87 points at 39,252.93 in the first few minutes of trade. The broader NSE Nifty also rose by 56.55 points to 11,644.95.

Barring telecom, all BSE sectoral indices were in the green, led by auto, industrials, metal and basic materials.

Brokers said buying activity gathered momentum as investors opened their books on the first session of Samvat 2076.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Infosys, Vedanta Ltd, ITC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and RIL, rallying up to 16.07 per cent.

However, Bharti Airtel, TCS, HUL, Maruti and PowerGrid slipped up to 1.86 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 435.42 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought to the tune of Rs 440.16 crore, as per provisional data.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,619.55 +35.65 ( +0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 147.20 16.04
Yes Bank 54.65 4.79
ICICI Bank 469.50 0.09
SBI 281.40 -0.05
Reliance 1,433.30 0.15
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 147.20 15.95
Yes Bank 54.65 4.79
ICICI Bank 469.50 0.09
SBI 281.45 -0.05
Infosys 648.50 1.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 147.30 16.12
Yes Bank 54.65 4.79
M&M 589.30 2.01
Infosys 648.70 1.76
Vedanta 144.60 1.69
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 147.20 15.95
Yes Bank 54.65 4.79
M&M 588.90 1.85
Vedanta 144.75 1.90
Infosys 648.50 1.72
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 212.00 -2.30
Coal India 202.25 -1.75
Titan Company 1,319.50 -1.16
Grasim 703.45 -0.92
Zee Entertain 237.50 -0.92
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 202.45 -1.63
Maruti Suzuki 7,415.10 -0.72
Bharti Airtel 374.10 -0.45
HCL Tech 1,128.85 -0.45
TCS 2,115.45 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram